Tag "microsoft"
Microsoft Is Updating Skype For Low-End Android Phonesby PCQ Bureau March 5, 2018
Microsoft, the software giant has recently announced that it is rolling out an updated version of Skype for Android phones. These are those Android phones that run on an older …Read More
Microsoft Azure powers Digital Transformation for Indian businesses in 2017by PCQ Bureau January 17, 2018
Microsoft has entered 2018 with the focus to permit all Indians and Indian organisations with best-in-class technology. Microsoft provides its legacy software's as services on Azure cloud, thus enabling businesses …Read More
Microsoft’s Digital Juggernautby Jyoti Bhagat January 4, 2018
Microsoft India organised 'Microsoft Media Days 2017' at the Hyderabad campus where it outlined its plans and initiatives for India Microsoft Drives Digital Transformation in India Microsoft stated that 70 of …Read More
Microsoft Demonstrates Leadership in Driving Digital Transformation in Indiaby PCQ Bureau December 19, 2017
Microsoft said that 70 of the top 100 Bombay Stock Exchange-listed companies are now using Microsoft cloud to drive their digital transformation. Microsoft works with over 200,000 large, medium and small …Read More
Microsoft Introduced Azure Location Based Servicesby PCQ Bureau November 30, 2017
Microsoft announced the launch of Azure Location Based Services – a new public cloud offering for enterprise customers, providing location capabilities built and integrated directly into Microsoft's Azure cloud platform. The …Read More
Microsoft introduces Eye Control feature in its latest Windows 10 preview buildby Suksham Sharma August 3, 2017
Microsoft has started testing a new Windows 10 feature called Eye Control which could make operating system much more accessible to those with disabilities. Eye Control allows people to use their eyes to …Read More
Microsoft Kaizala Eases Communication And Work Managementby Ashok Pandey July 26, 2017
Microsoft India today announced the launch of Microsoft Kaizala. It is a mobile-only product designed for large group communications and work management. It is developed for organizations to offer seamless …Read More
Microsoft Announces AI Updates – Including AI for Earthby Raj Kumar Maurya July 14, 2017
AI event in London, Microsoft announced a new program called AI for Earth, aimed at putting the power of artificial intelligence towards solving some of the biggest environmental challenges of …Read More
Microsoft R Server 9.1 Now Generally Available within Azure HDInsightby Raj Kumar Maurya July 12, 2017
Microsoft R Server 9.1 on Azure HDInsight is generally available. With this, it brings more power to the cloud on Spark 2.1 on HDInsight 3.6. This release of R Server on …Read More
“Knowlarity is my safest billion dollar idea”: CEO & Founder, Ambarish Guptaby Suksham Sharma July 11, 2017
Author by Anushruti Singh Ambarish Gupta, CEO and Founder of Gurgaon-based cloud telephony startup Knowlarity Communications shared his startup journey in an interactive session. Ambarish is a graduate in Computer Science …Read More
Quran is ‘Very Violent’ says Microsoft’s Chatbotby Suksham Sharma July 5, 2017
Microsoft's new chatbot which is powered by artificial intelligence has created a controversy, by saying the holy book Quran is "very violent". According to Buzzfeed News, although Microsoft programmed Zo, a chatbot designed for teenagers …Read More
.NET Core 2.0 Preview 2 now availableby Raj Kumar Maurya July 3, 2017
Microsoft's .NET Core 2.0 and SDK 2.0 latest preview is now available to download and testing. .NET Core is Microsoft's modular platform for web apps and services, and it supports …Read More
Safety against the Wrath of Ransomwareby Jyoti Bhagat June 30, 2017
The recent attack by Petya ransomware is another warning to organizations about the possible catastrophe of vulnerabilities in their networks or IT infrastructure. Petya Ransomware is spreading fast with Ukraine …Read More
Lava Partners with Microsoft and Intel to Launch Helium 14by Mayank Shishodia June 29, 2017
Lava International Limited recently announced its entry into the Notebook segment with the launch of Helium 14. The Notebook, Helium 14, for which the company has collaborated with Microsoft and …Read More
Microsoft announces public preview of disaster recovery for Azure IaaS virtual machinesby Suksham Sharma June 7, 2017
Microsoft has unveiled the public preview of disaster recovery for Azure IaaS virtual machines (VMs) using Azure Site Recovery (ASR). Customers can now easily replicate and protect IaaS based applications …Read More
Microsoft announces advancements SAP HANA customers’ workloadsby Jyoti Bhagat May 25, 2017
Microsoft has announced new advancements for SAP HANA workloads to ensure that Azure remains the best public cloud for its customers. Azure provides the most powerful and scalable infrastructure of …Read More
Ericsson and Microsoft Team Up To Accelerate IoT Ecosystemby Jyoti Bhagat May 18, 2017
Ericsson will further strengthen the global Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem with Microsoft by enabling enterprises to speed up the time it takes to launch mobile network-based IoT services. Ericsson IoT …Read More
Sony PlayStation 5 may arrive next year: Reportby Suksham Sharma May 3, 2017
Sony PlayStation lovers, your wait for the next console may be shorter. According to Macquarie Capital Securities analyst Damian Thong, Sony's next gaming console, likely to be called PlayStation 5 …Read More
Parablu Releases BluVault Integration with Microsoft OneDrive for Businessby Raj Kumar Maurya April 11, 2017
Parablu, a new-age cloud data protection and management solutions provider, announced the availability of BluVault, a secure endpoint data backup solution for Microsoft OneDrive for Business users. The next generation …Read More
Microsoft IIS 6.0 Vulnerable to a Zero-Day Buffer Overflow Vulnerability: Trend Microby Adeesh Sharma April 5, 2017
Trend Micro has said that the Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS) 6.0 is vulnerable to a zero-day Buffer Overflow vulnerability (CVE-2017-7269) due to an improper validation of an 'IF' header in …Read More