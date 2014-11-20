Tag "microsoft"

Microsoft Is Updating Skype For Low-End Android Phones
News

Microsoft Is Updating Skype For Low-End Android Phones

by March 5, 2018

Microsoft, the software giant has recently announced that it is rolling out an updated version of Skype for Android phones. These are those Android phones that run on an older …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Microsoft Azure powers Digital Transformation for Indian businesses in 2017
News

Microsoft Azure powers Digital Transformation for Indian businesses in 2017

by January 17, 2018

Microsoft has entered 2018 with the focus to permit all Indians and Indian organisations with best-in-class technology. Microsoft provides its legacy software’s as services on Azure cloud, thus enabling businesses …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Microsoft’s Digital Juggernaut
SMB Forum

Microsoft's Digital Juggernaut

by January 4, 2018

Microsoft India organised ‘Microsoft Media Days 2017’ at the Hyderabad campus where it outlined its plans and initiatives for India Microsoft Drives Digital Transformation in India Microsoft stated that 70 of …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Microsoft Demonstrates Leadership in Driving Digital Transformation in India
News

Microsoft Demonstrates Leadership in Driving Digital Transformation in India

by December 19, 2017

Microsoft said that 70 of the top 100 Bombay Stock Exchange-listed companies are now using Microsoft cloud to drive their digital transformation. Microsoft works with over 200,000 large, medium and small …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Microsoft Introduced Azure Location Based Services
Cloud Computing News

Microsoft Introduced Azure Location Based Services

by November 30, 2017

Microsoft announced the launch of Azure Location Based Services – a new public cloud offering for enterprise customers, providing location capabilities built and integrated directly into Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform. The …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Microsoft introduces Eye Control feature in its latest Windows 10 preview build
Uncategorized

Microsoft introduces Eye Control feature in its latest Windows 10 preview build

by August 3, 2017

Microsoft has started testing a new Windows 10 feature called Eye Control which could make operating system much more accessible to those with disabilities. Eye Control allows people to use their eyes to …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Microsoft Kaizala Eases Communication And Work Management
News News & Launches

Microsoft Kaizala Eases Communication And Work Management

by July 26, 2017

Microsoft India today announced the launch of Microsoft Kaizala. It is a mobile-only product designed for large group communications and work management. It is developed for organizations to offer seamless …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Microsoft Announces AI Updates – Including AI for Earth
News News & Launches

Microsoft Announces AI Updates – Including AI for Earth

by July 14, 2017

AI event in London, Microsoft announced a new program called AI for Earth, aimed at putting the power of artificial intelligence towards solving some of the biggest environmental challenges of …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Microsoft R Server 9.1 Now Generally Available within Azure HDInsight
News News & Launches

Microsoft R Server 9.1 Now Generally Available within Azure HDInsight

by July 12, 2017

Microsoft R Server 9.1 on Azure HDInsight is generally available. With this, it brings more power to the cloud on Spark 2.1 on HDInsight 3.6. This release of R Server on …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
“Knowlarity is my safest billion dollar idea”: CEO & Founder, Ambarish Gupta
News

"Knowlarity is my safest billion dollar idea": CEO & Founder, Ambarish Gupta

by July 11, 2017

Author by Anushruti Singh Ambarish Gupta, CEO and Founder of Gurgaon-based cloud telephony startup Knowlarity Communications shared his startup journey in an interactive session. Ambarish is a  graduate in Computer Science …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Quran is ‘Very Violent’ says Microsoft’s Chatbot
News

Quran is 'Very Violent' says Microsoft's Chatbot

by July 5, 2017

Microsoft’s new chatbot which is powered by artificial intelligence has created a controversy, by saying the holy book Quran is “very violent”. According to Buzzfeed News, although Microsoft programmed Zo, a chatbot designed for teenagers …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
.NET Core 2.0 Preview 2 now available
Developers News News & Launches

.NET Core 2.0 Preview 2 now available

by July 3, 2017

Microsoft’s .NET Core 2.0 and SDK 2.0 latest preview is now available to download and testing. .NET Core is Microsoft’s modular platform for web apps and services, and it supports …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Safety against the Wrath of Ransomware
News Security

Safety against the Wrath of Ransomware

by June 30, 2017

The recent attack by Petya ransomware is another warning to organizations about the possible catastrophe of vulnerabilities in their networks or IT infrastructure. Petya Ransomware is spreading fast with Ukraine …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Lava Partners with Microsoft and Intel to Launch Helium 14
News & Launches

Lava Partners with Microsoft and Intel to Launch Helium 14

by June 29, 2017

Lava International Limited recently announced its entry into the Notebook segment with the launch of Helium 14. The Notebook, Helium 14, for which the company has collaborated with Microsoft and …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Microsoft announces public preview of disaster recovery for Azure IaaS virtual machines
News

Microsoft announces public preview of disaster recovery for Azure IaaS virtual machines

by June 7, 2017

Microsoft has unveiled the public preview of disaster recovery for Azure IaaS virtual machines (VMs) using Azure Site Recovery (ASR). Customers can now easily replicate and protect IaaS based applications …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Microsoft announces advancements SAP HANA customers’ workloads
Cloud Computing News

Microsoft announces advancements SAP HANA customers' workloads

by May 25, 2017

Microsoft has announced new advancements for SAP HANA workloads to ensure that Azure remains the best public cloud for its customers. Azure provides the most powerful and scalable infrastructure of …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Ericsson and Microsoft Team Up To Accelerate IoT Ecosystem
News

Ericsson and Microsoft Team Up To Accelerate IoT Ecosystem

by May 18, 2017

Ericsson will further strengthen the global Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem with Microsoft by enabling enterprises to speed up the time it takes to launch mobile network-based IoT services. Ericsson IoT …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Sony PlayStation 5 may arrive next year: Report
Games News

Sony PlayStation 5 may arrive next year: Report

by May 3, 2017

Sony PlayStation lovers, your wait for the next console may be shorter. According to Macquarie Capital Securities analyst Damian Thong, Sony’s next gaming console, likely to be called PlayStation 5 …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Parablu Releases BluVault Integration with Microsoft OneDrive for Business
News News & Launches

Parablu Releases BluVault Integration with Microsoft OneDrive for Business

by April 11, 2017

Parablu, a new-age cloud data protection and management solutions provider, announced the availability of BluVault, a secure endpoint data backup solution for Microsoft OneDrive for Business users. The next generation …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Microsoft IIS 6.0 Vulnerable to a Zero-Day Buffer Overflow Vulnerability: Trend Micro
Developers News Security

Microsoft IIS 6.0 Vulnerable to a Zero-Day Buffer Overflow Vulnerability: Trend Micro

by April 5, 2017

  Trend Micro has said that the Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS) 6.0 is vulnerable to a zero-day Buffer Overflow vulnerability (CVE-2017-7269) due to an improper validation of an ‘IF’ header in …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]