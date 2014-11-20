Tag "QUalcomm"

Apple Increases iPhone Prices and Ditches Qualcomm for Intel
Apple Increases iPhone Prices and Ditches Qualcomm for Intel

by February 5, 2018

by February 5, 2018

After the FM Arun Jaitley announced the Union Budget 2018 last week wherein the customs duty on mobile phones increased from 15 percent to 20 percent, the tech giant Apple …

Qualcomm to pay BlackBerry $940mn to settle royalties dispute
Qualcomm to pay BlackBerry $940mn to settle royalties dispute

by May 29, 2017

by May 29, 2017

Canadian software maker, BlackBerry has announced that it has reached an agreement with chip-maker, Qualcomm resolving all royalties disputes. After the interim arbitration decision announced on April 12, the panel has now issued a …

Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and 630 Mobile Platforms to Enhance Battery Life, Photography, Gaming, Connectivity and Machine Learning
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and 630 Mobile Platforms to Enhance Battery Life, Photography, Gaming, Connectivity and Machine Learning

by May 9, 2017

by May 9, 2017

SINGAPORE — May 9, 2017 — Qualcomm Incorporated and its subsidiary, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., announces two new mobile platforms, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and 630, both designed to support a …

Qualcomm may launch three new Snapdragon processors on May 9
Qualcomm may launch three new Snapdragon processors on May 9

by May 5, 2017

by May 5, 2017

Qualcomm is all set to launch its new Snapdragon 660 processor on May 9 , at an event in China. But it seems that's not the only launch the company …

Ambrane’s first Qualcomm Power Bank ‘PQ-800’
Ambrane's first Qualcomm Power Bank 'PQ-800'

by March 27, 2017

by March 27, 2017

Ambrane India announces its first 'Qualcomm quick charging Power Bank – PQ800' with intelligent fast charging technology that lets you experience up to 75% faster charging than traditional solutions. The …

Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform Brings 4G Connectivity to Feature Phones in India
Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform Brings 4G Connectivity to Feature Phones in India

by March 20, 2017

by March 20, 2017

Qualcomm Technologies has introduced the Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform, designed to bring 4G LTE connectivity and 4G services to entry-level feature phones. The Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform includes the Qualcomm …

Huawei, Vodafone and Qualcomm create world’s first LAA ready commercial network
Huawei, Vodafone and Qualcomm create world's first LAA ready commercial network

by February 15, 2017

by February 15, 2017

Huawei, Vodafone and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, have worked together on a project in Turkey to create the world's first network ready to use License Assisted …

Apple Sues Qualcomm in China, Claims it Abused its Market Position
Apple Sues Qualcomm in China, Claims it Abused its Market Position

by January 27, 2017

by January 27, 2017

Apple has filed two complaints against Qualcomm in China. According to the Beijing court's press release, one of the complaints alleges a violation of China's Anti-Monopoly Law, and the other …

Battery Trends that will Charge up 2017
Battery Trends that will Charge up 2017

by January 11, 2017

by January 11, 2017

2016 was a blasting year for smartphone batteries. It was since 9/11 that for the first time a phablet by Samsung was deemed more dangerous than bearded men with peculiar …

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Specifications Leaked Before CES 2017
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Specifications Leaked Before CES 2017

by January 3, 2017

by January 3, 2017

Snapdragon 835 was first announced by Qualcomm in November 2016 with few basic details about its features. The company later released a teaser of their new chipset and …

Security Concerns Rise as India Aims Cashless Economy
Security Concerns Rise as India Aims Cashless Economy

by December 16, 2016

by December 16, 2016

Post demonetization, we are making strides toward becoming a cashless society. This has led to digital wallet firms witnessing an unprecedented rise in their usage and popularity. Recently chipset maker Qualcomm …

How QuadRoot Android Bug Can Affect One Billion Smartphones
How QuadRoot Android Bug Can Affect One Billion Smartphones

by August 9, 2016

by August 9, 2016

The Android bug was discovered by Checkpoint researchers looking at software running on chipsets made by US firm Qualcomm. Researchers at Israeli security firm Check Point researchers recently discovered a vulnerability …

LG Nexus 5X Review
LG Nexus 5X Review

by January 18, 2016

by January 18, 2016

From the design standpoint, we really liked the Nexus 5X.  The smartphone has great looks with a neat design and is sculpted with LG logo and Nexus at the back.

Smartphones in 2016: What to expect
Smartphones in 2016: What to expect

by January 14, 2016

by January 14, 2016

Users will witness many new devices with foldable displays, improved optics, more powerful processors, longer battery back-up and much more. India witnessed some real action in the smartphone category in …

Now study a course on your smartphone anytime, anywhere
Now study a course on your smartphone anytime, anywhere

by May 14, 2015

by May 14, 2015

EdX, a nonprofit learning destination, and Qualcomm Education, a subsidiary of wireless technology provider Qualcomm Inc has collaborated together to develop edX's MOOC (massive open online course) mobile capabilities and …

Smartphone Landscape in 2015 India
Smartphone Landscape in 2015 India

by February 4, 2015

by February 4, 2015

India witnessed some real action in the smartphone category in 2014 and is considered as the fastest growing smartphone market in Asia Pacific. The Q3 (July to September) observed a market share growth of …

