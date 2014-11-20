Tag "QUalcomm"
Apple Increases iPhone Prices and Ditches Qualcomm for Intelby Jagrati Rakheja February 5, 2018
After the FM Arun Jaitley announced the Union Budget 2018 last week wherein the customs duty on mobile phones increased from 15 percent to 20 percent, the tech giant Apple …Read More
Qualcomm to pay BlackBerry $940mn to settle royalties disputeby Anushruti Singh May 29, 2017
Canadian software maker, BlackBerry has announced that it has reached an agreement with chip-maker, Qualcomm resolving all royalties disputes. After the interim arbitration decision announced on April 12, the panel has now issued a …Read More
Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and 630 Mobile Platforms to Enhance Battery Life, Photography, Gaming, Connectivity and Machine Learningby Ashok Pandey May 9, 2017
SINGAPORE — May 9, 2017 — Qualcomm Incorporated and its subsidiary, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., announces two new mobile platforms, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and 630, both designed to support a …Read More
Qualcomm may launch three new Snapdragon processors on May 9by Ankit Parashar May 5, 2017
Qualcomm is all set to launch its new Snapdragon 660 processor on May 9 , at an event in China. But it seems that's not the only launch the company …Read More
Ambrane’s first Qualcomm Power Bank ‘PQ-800’by Ashok Pandey March 27, 2017
Ambrane India announces its first 'Qualcomm quick charging Power Bank – PQ800' with intelligent fast charging technology that lets you experience up to 75% faster charging than traditional solutions. The …Read More
Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform Brings 4G Connectivity to Feature Phones in Indiaby Sidharth Shekhar March 20, 2017
Qualcomm Technologies has introduced the Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform, designed to bring 4G LTE connectivity and 4G services to entry-level feature phones. The Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform includes the Qualcomm …Read More
Huawei, Vodafone and Qualcomm create world’s first LAA ready commercial networkby Sidharth Shekhar February 15, 2017
Huawei, Vodafone and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, have worked together on a project in Turkey to create the world's first network ready to use License Assisted …Read More
Apple Sues Qualcomm in China, Claims it Abused its Market Positionby Sidharth Shekhar January 27, 2017
Apple has filed two complaints against Qualcomm in China. According to the Beijing court's press release, one of the complaints alleges a violation of China's Anti-Monopoly Law, and the other …Read More
Battery Trends that will Charge up 2017by Tushar Mehta January 11, 2017
2016 was a blasting year for smartphone batteries. It was since 9/11 that for the first time a phablet by Samsung was deemed more dangerous than bearded men with peculiar …Read More
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Specifications Leaked Before CES 2017by Sidharth Shekhar January 3, 2017
Snapdragon 835 was first announced by Qualcomm in November 2016 with few basic details about its features. The company later released a teaser of their new chipset and …Read More
Security Concerns Rise as India Aims Cashless Economyby Sidharth Shekhar December 16, 2016
Post demonetization, we are making strides toward becoming a cashless society. This has led to digital wallet firms witnessing an unprecedented rise in their usage and popularity. Recently chipset maker Qualcomm …Read More
How QuadRoot Android Bug Can Affect One Billion Smartphonesby PCQ Bureau August 9, 2016
The Android bug was discovered by Checkpoint researchers looking at software running on chipsets made by US firm Qualcomm. Researchers at Israeli security firm Check Point researchers recently discovered a vulnerability …Read More
LG Nexus 5X Reviewby Anuj Sharma January 18, 2016
From the design standpoint, we really liked the Nexus 5X. The smartphone has great looks with a neat design and is sculpted with LG logo and Nexus at the back.Read More
Smartphones in 2016: What to expectby Anuj Sharma January 14, 2016
Users will witness many new devices with foldable displays, improved optics, more powerful processors, longer battery back-up and much more. India witnessed some real action in the smartphone category in …Read More
Now study a course on your smartphone anytime, anywhereby Rashi Varshney May 14, 2015
EdX, a nonprofit learning destination, and Qualcomm Education, a subsidiary of wireless technology provider Qualcomm Inc has collaborated together to develop edX's MOOC (massive open online course) mobile capabilities and …Read More
Smartphone Landscape in 2015 Indiaby Rohit Arora February 4, 2015
India witnessed some real action in the smartphone category in 2014 and is considered as the fastest growing smartphone market in Asia Pacific. The Q3 (July to September) observed a market share growth of …Read More