Tag "technology"
Innovative Technologies To Look For In The Futureby Jagrati Rakheja February 23, 2018
Steve Jobs once said, ‘Innovation is the only way to win’. Thus, the quote stands as the ultimate reality of the present times. The technology sector is always driving swiftly …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Tech-Developments to Transform Our Digital World in 2018by Ashok Pandey January 18, 2018
2017 has been a remarkable year that’s brought continued growth and awareness. We expect the new year 2018 to be filled with new excitements and innovations. But, there’s still a common …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
The Year That Was For The Technology Startups And Software Testing Companies In 2017by PCQ Bureau January 5, 2018
Attributed To Avinash Tiwari, Co-Founder And Director, Pcloudy As per a recent report by Technavio’s analysts, the global Mobile App testing services market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Tech Boost for Ahmedabad Auto Manufacturingby Ankit Parashar November 30, 2017
PCQUEST has recently organized a business conference in Ahmedabad for HP Inc. in association with Uneecops and showcased the combined technology of Hardware and Software to help the auto manufacturing …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Technology: Re-imagine Customer Service Solutions like Never Beforeby PCQ Bureau November 29, 2017
Contributed By: Prashant Gupta, Head of Solutions – India and South East Asia, Verizon Enterprise SolutionsRead More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Astrum announces the launch of its Smart Security Solutionsby PCQ Bureau November 8, 2017
Can safety and security get any better? The answer is here. Astrum announces the launch of its “Smart Security Solutions” category with ‘AL150 – Smart Security Bluetooth Lock’ put control in …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Xiaomi announces new Redmi Y series in Indiaby PCQ Bureau November 3, 2017
Xiaomi today announced the launch of a new smartphone series designed around people’s lifestyles with Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite. The Redmi Y series is designed for people who need …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
ToneTag launches Audio Podby PCQ Bureau October 24, 2017
From the invention of wheels and flint stone tools to Nano-technology and artificial intelligence, man has always produced technologies and machines that make his life easier. In today’s world, technology …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Capgemini Launches Tech Challenge 4.0by PCQ Bureau October 13, 2017
Capgemini announced the launch of Tech Challenge 4.0 – the fourth season of a unique online hackathon designed to identify the best programmers and tech enthusiasts from across India. This hackathon aims to …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Role of Technology in the HR Industryby PCQ Bureau September 27, 2017
The HR industry has witnessed enormous progress in the way it has functioned, from its Neanderthal beginnings to the employee-centric community that it has become today. Technology has had a …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Digital Makeover of Power Plants set to Decrease Operating Costs by 27% Announced Capgeminiby PCQ Bureau September 22, 2017
Capgemini announced the findings of “The Digital Utility Plant: Unlocking value from the digitization of production”, a study of 200 executives at Director or higher level in global utility firms. The research …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Tech-Tonic Shifts in The Logistics Sector: Building The Futuristic Tomorrowby Ashok Pandey September 22, 2017
Technology has a very unique characteristic. A hint of it is sufficient to thoroughly alter the way things are done and dealt with. Logistics, a market vertical that has remained …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Technology@health: A click that keeps you healthyby Jyoti Bhagat June 23, 2017
Technology is the driving force behind improvements in healthcare sector in India. The changing technology makes it hard to believe on the new inventions in healthcare sector. No doubt health IT …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Automated Architecture: IoT as a Technology Works to Service both the Employees and Employersby Ashok Pandey June 21, 2017
By Parag Arora – Area Vice President & Country Head, India Sub -Continent at Citrix Systems Imagine this – your alarm rings waking you up, sends a …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
The next generation of technology – “IoT for efficiency and efficacy leading to better life”by Ashok Pandey May 19, 2017
By Mahesh Lingareddy, Founder and Chairman, Smartron IoT will usher in the next big change – it’s not just letting your gadgets talk to each other – it is …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Technology advancements: A boon or curseby Anushruti Singh May 11, 2017
Technology invasion in our daily life has been now an irreversible truth. It has made everyone dependent for everyday work, be it personal or professional. From as small as bill …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Huawei & Konnect Worldwide Is Hosting India’s First Summit on SDN & NFV Technologyby Ashok Pandey May 2, 2017
India’s first summit on rapidly emerging technologies – Software Defined Network (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV) is being organized by Konnect Worldwide Business Media on the 3rd of May, …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Zebra’s New Mobile Computing Technologies Bring Increased Visibility and Productivity to India Retailersby Ashok Pandey March 29, 2017
Zebra Technologies Corporation reveals the results of the 2017 Retail Vision Study. This body of research analyzes the technology trends shaping the future of the global retail industry and enhancing …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
iF Design Awards 2017: Belkin, LG, Samsung and Others Win Awardsby Raj Kumar Maurya March 16, 2017
iF DESIGN AWARD 2017 were announced and here are few big names participated and win the awards in their respective categories. A total of 5,575 contributions from 59 countries entered the …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
OPPO Exibits World’s First “5x Dual-Camera Zoom” Technology For Smartphones at MWC 2017by Ashok Pandey February 28, 2017
OPPO gave Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 audiences the first exclusive glimpse of the groundbreaking “5x Dual Camera Zoom” technology, the world’s first periscope-style dual-camera technology for smartphones. The technology offers …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]