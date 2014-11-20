Tag "Ziox Mobiles"
Ziox Mobiles Introduces ‘Duopix F9’ Dual Selfie Camera with Bokeh Effectby PCQ Bureau February 12, 2018
Ziox Mobiles extends its product line of the dual selfie camera smartphones with the addition of the newest product, 'Duopix F9'; a smartphone that balances both aesthetics and technicalities. The key USP of the …
Ziox Mobiles Introduces ‘Duopix F1’ the Dual Selfie Cameraby PCQ Bureau November 28, 2017
Ziox Mobiles announces the introduction of its Duo Happiness with 'Duopix F1'. As the name suggests, the smartphone is centred around the front Dual Selfie camera with Bokeh effect offering superlative …
Ziox Mobiles Introduces its newest feature phone ‘Starz Vibe’by PCQ Bureau November 23, 2017
Ziox Mobiles announces the launch of its newest Starz Vibe feature phone with the power-packed qualities that keep you going. The feature phone comes with 1.8inch BrightDisplay, bringing you the perfect …
Ziox Mobiles introduces ‘Pocket DJ’ feature phone – Starz Rockerby PCQ Bureau October 16, 2017
Ziox Mobiles, under the aegis of Sun Airvoice Private Limited announces the launch of its newest feature phone 'Starz Rocker'an ideal addition to the festive mood. Paired with 1650mAh biggest …
Ziox Mobiles launches QUIQ Aura 4G exclusively on Snapdealby Ankit Parashar August 28, 2017
Ziox Mobiles, under the aegis of Sun Airvoice Private Limited has extends its QUIQ series andlaunches 'QUIQ Aura 4G' a new budget smartphone with Android 7.0 Nougat OS, a Snapdeal …
“Channel Eco system is Our Major Strength”: Deepak Kabu, CEO, ZIOX Mobilesby Anushruti Singh August 1, 2017
In a one-on-one with PC Quest Deepak Kabu, CEO, ZIOX Mobiles, talks about the brand position in the Indian Market The brand aims to accomplish online sales of up to 20% of the …
Ziox Mobiles Astra Young 4G smartphone only for Rs.4795by Ashok Pandey June 19, 2017
Ziox Mobiles, under the aegis of Sun Airvoice Private Limited, launches 'Astra Young 4G smartphone'priced at Rs. 4795/- As the name suggests, the Dual SIM smartphone has been designed exclusive …
Ziox Mobiles launches Smartphone with Dragon Trail glassby Ankit Parashar May 24, 2017
Ziox Mobiles, under the aegis of Sun Airvoice Private Limited launches its 'Astra VIVA 4G smartphone' with FWVGA IPS Display and DT glass priced at Rs. 5,593/-The smartphone not only …
Ziox Mobiles Launches Astra Colors 4Gby Mayank Shishodia May 10, 2017
Ziox Mobiles launches Astra Colors 4G smartphone with bright IPS HD display and 2.5D curved glass at the price of Rs.6,499/- In sync with the Astra Legacy, the remarkable Technology …
Ziox Brings Astra Metal 4G Smartphone at only Rs.5553by Ashok Pandey January 10, 2017
Ziox Mobiles brings its first 4G enabled smartphone, 'Astra Metal 4G'. The phone combines with power and style yet the smartphone comes at an affordable price tag. Astra Metal 4G smartphone sports …