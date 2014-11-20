Tag "Ziox Mobiles"

Ziox Mobiles Introduces ‘Duopix F9’ Dual Selfie Camera with Bokeh Effect
News & Launches

Ziox Mobiles Introduces ‘Duopix F9’ Dual Selfie Camera with Bokeh Effect

by February 12, 2018

Ziox Mobiles extends its product line of the dual selfie camera smartphones with the addition of the newest product, ‘Duopix F9’; a smartphone that balances both aesthetics and technicalities. The key USP of the …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Ziox Mobiles Introduces ‘Duopix F1’ the Dual Selfie Camera
News smartphones

Ziox Mobiles Introduces ‘Duopix F1’ the Dual Selfie Camera

by November 28, 2017

Ziox Mobiles announces the introduction of its Duo Happiness with ‘Duopix F1’. As the name suggests, the smartphone is centred around the front Dual Selfie camera with Bokeh effect offering superlative …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Ziox Mobiles Introduces its newest feature phone ‘Starz Vibe’
News smartphones

Ziox Mobiles Introduces its newest feature phone ‘Starz Vibe’

by November 23, 2017

Ziox Mobiles announces the launch of its newest Starz Vibe feature phone with the power-packed qualities that keep you going. The feature phone comes with 1.8inch BrightDisplay, bringing you the perfect …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Ziox Mobiles introduces ‘Pocket DJ’ feature phone – Starz Rocker
News Other Products

Ziox Mobiles introduces ‘Pocket DJ’ feature phone – Starz Rocker

by October 16, 2017

Ziox Mobiles, under the aegis of Sun Airvoice Private Limited announces the launch of its newest feature phone ‘Starz Rocker’an ideal addition to the festive mood. Paired with 1650mAh biggest …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Ziox Mobiles launches QUIQ Aura 4G exclusively on Snapdeal
News & Launches

Ziox Mobiles launches QUIQ Aura 4G exclusively on Snapdeal

by August 28, 2017

Ziox Mobiles, under the aegis of Sun Airvoice Private Limited has extends its QUIQ series andlaunches ‘QUIQ Aura 4G’ a new budget smartphone with Android 7.0 Nougat OS, a Snapdeal …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
“Channel Eco system is Our Major Strength”: Deepak Kabu, CEO, ZIOX Mobiles
Tech & Trends

“Channel Eco system is Our Major Strength”: Deepak Kabu, CEO, ZIOX Mobiles

by August 1, 2017

In a one-on-one with PC Quest Deepak Kabu, CEO, ZIOX Mobiles, talks about the brand position in the Indian Market The brand aims to accomplish online sales of up to 20% of the …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Ziox Mobiles Astra Young 4G smartphone only for Rs.4795
News News & Launches

Ziox Mobiles Astra Young 4G smartphone only for Rs.4795

by June 19, 2017

Ziox Mobiles, under the aegis of Sun Airvoice Private Limited, launches ‘Astra Young 4G smartphone’priced at Rs. 4795/- As the name suggests, the Dual SIM smartphone has been designed exclusive …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Ziox Mobiles launches Smartphone with Dragon Trail glass
News & Launches

Ziox Mobiles launches Smartphone with Dragon Trail glass

by May 24, 2017

Ziox Mobiles, under the aegis of Sun Airvoice Private Limited launches its ‘Astra VIVA 4G smartphone’ with FWVGA IPS Display and DT glass priced at Rs. 5,593/-The smartphone not only …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Ziox Mobiles Launches Astra Colors 4G
News & Launches smartphones

Ziox Mobiles Launches Astra Colors 4G

by May 10, 2017

Ziox Mobiles launches Astra Colors 4G smartphone with bright IPS HD display and 2.5D curved glass at the price of Rs.6,499/- In sync with the Astra Legacy, the remarkable Technology …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Ziox Brings Astra Metal 4G Smartphone at only Rs.5553
News News & Launches

Ziox Brings Astra Metal 4G Smartphone at only Rs.5553

by January 10, 2017

Ziox Mobiles brings its first 4G enabled smartphone, ‘Astra Metal 4G’. The phone combines with power and style yet the smartphone comes at an affordable price tag. Astra Metal 4G smartphone sports …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]