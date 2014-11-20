Tag "Zoho"

Zia Voice, The First Conversational AI For Sales Teams
Tech Explained

Zia Voice, The First Conversational AI For Sales Teams

by March 6, 2018

Zoho has recently launched the first conversational AI for sales teams – The Zia Voice. It integrates speech and chats abilities to Zia, which is Zoho’s AI-powered sales assistant. The …

Zoho Targets SMEs in India With GST-ready Finance Plus Cloud Suite
News

Zoho Targets SMEs in India With GST-ready Finance Plus Cloud Suite

by April 20, 2017

Zoho launched its GST-compliant finance suite, Zoho Finance Plus. As Indian businesses prepare themselves for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, Zoho’s finance suite aims to help them make …

ManageEngine Integrates IT Service Desk for MSPs with Zoho Business Apps
News

ManageEngine Integrates IT Service Desk for MSPs with Zoho Business Apps

by April 5, 2017

ManageEngine, the real-time IT management company, announced the integration of its flagship MSP offering, ServiceDesk Plus MSP, with its parent company’s sales and finance apps (Zoho CRM, Zoho Books and …

ManageEngine to Advance Business-IT Alignment with Help from Zoho
News

ManageEngine to Advance Business-IT Alignment with Help from Zoho

by March 21, 2017

ManageEngine announced its strategy for advancing the state of IT management and aligning IT with business objectives. Parent company Zoho Corporation plays a key role in the plans as ManageEngine …

Zoho Introduces AI Powered Zoho CRM and Zoho PhoneBridge Platform
News

Zoho Introduces AI Powered Zoho CRM and Zoho PhoneBridge Platform

by March 2, 2017

Zoho today unveiled Zia, the new Zoho CRM intelligent sales assistant, powered by AI that detects anomalies, suggests workflows and macros, and also advises salespeople the best time to contact …

Google Now Officially Recommends Zoho Invoice for G Suite
SMEs

Google Now Officially Recommends Zoho Invoice for G Suite

by December 5, 2016

Zoho Corp. announced that its online invoicing software, Zoho Invoice has been selected by Google and is now officially part of the Recommended for G Suite program. The Recommended …

