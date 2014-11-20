Tag "Zoho"
Zia Voice, The First Conversational AI For Sales Teamsby Jagrati Rakheja March 6, 2018
Zoho has recently launched the first conversational AI for sales teams – The Zia Voice. It integrates speech and chats abilities to Zia, which is Zoho's AI-powered sales assistant.
Zoho Targets SMEs in India With GST-ready Finance Plus Cloud Suiteby Adeesh Sharma April 20, 2017
Zoho launched its GST-compliant finance suite, Zoho Finance Plus. As Indian businesses prepare themselves for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, Zoho's finance suite aims to help them make
ManageEngine Integrates IT Service Desk for MSPs with Zoho Business Appsby Adeesh Sharma April 5, 2017
ManageEngine, the real-time IT management company, announced the integration of its flagship MSP offering, ServiceDesk Plus MSP, with its parent company's sales and finance apps (Zoho CRM, Zoho Books and
ManageEngine to Advance Business-IT Alignment with Help from Zohoby Raj Kumar Maurya March 21, 2017
ManageEngine announced its strategy for advancing the state of IT management and aligning IT with business objectives. Parent company Zoho Corporation plays a key role in the plans as ManageEngine
Zoho Introduces AI Powered Zoho CRM and Zoho PhoneBridge Platformby Raj Kumar Maurya March 2, 2017
Zoho today unveiled Zia, the new Zoho CRM intelligent sales assistant, powered by AI that detects anomalies, suggests workflows and macros, and also advises salespeople the best time to contact
Google Now Officially Recommends Zoho Invoice for G Suiteby Tushar Mehta December 5, 2016
Zoho Corp. announced that its online invoicing software, Zoho Invoice has been selected by Google and is now officially part of the Recommended for G Suite program. The Recommended