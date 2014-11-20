Uncategorized
F-Secure Introduces Unique Partner-Driven Service to Stop Targeted Cyber Attacks GloballyMarch 7, 2018
Businesses globally are being compromised by an onslaught of targeted and fileless cyber attacks, and industry-leading cybersecurity vendor F-Secure is answering the demand for new types of services to combat ...
Quantum Hi-Tech releases its latest QHM636 USB Mini SpeakerFebruary 1, 2018
QHMPL under the brand ‘Quantum Hi-Tech’ launches its latest Wood Sound QHM636 USB Mini Speaker, a compact speaker system enclosed in a wooden cabinet designed with a perfect blend of ...
*astTECS Introduces Cloud-based Voice Logging Solution for Stock BrokersNovember 30, 2017
*astTECS announced the launch of cloud-based voice logging solution. *astTECS cloud-based voice logger is an ideal call-recording solution for stock brokers and broking firms that ensure to improve compliance and ...
Truecaller’s Mobile Identity Solution Increases 1mg’s User Registration By 21%October 24, 2017
Upon integration of its web and mobile app products with Truecaller’s mobile identity solution- Truecaller SDK(Software Developer Kit), leading E-commerce healthcare start-up 1mghas witnessed an impact upside of 21% increase in ...
Thecus Announces the Launch of N4350October 24, 2017
Thecus Technology Corp announced the N4350, an upgraded version of the N4310. This affordable 4-bay NAS is stacked with features that provide a practical solution for SOHO and SMB users. ...
lephone launches its latest W15 with 2GB RAMOctober 17, 2017
lephone on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras launched the elegantly designed lephone W15 pan-India,that offers a classy on-the-go experience to the users. Equipped with a 5-inch HD IPS screen, lephone ...
Be ready to control your home smartly through TechCravyOctober 13, 2017
Being a tech savvy in today’s time is a much needed quality, technology has taken a long road to make our lives easier and convenient. Thanks to internet of things ...
Trak N Tell introduces India’s first open platform GPS tracking device – TrakpodOctober 10, 2017
A supplement to Trak N Tell’s Intelli7+, the Trakpod is a technology marvel in the automobile telematics segment. It is a DIY product of sorts, with features similar, as well ...
MiGadgets unveils CARPRO X10 in IndiaOctober 10, 2017
MiGadgets has launched a digital video recorder DVR CAR PRO X10. This digital video recorder, with its audio and FULL HD (1920x1080) recording, makes the driving experience intelligent, safe and ...
AKAI launches new range of semi-automatic and automatic washing machinesOctober 9, 2017
AKAI India has expanded its consumer durables portfolio ahead of the festive season with the launch of new range of Semi-Automatic and Fully Automatic washing machines in India. With capacity ...
Zebra Technologies Next-Generation Scanner Scale Expedites Checkout LinesSeptember 27, 2017
Zebra Technologies Corporation unveiled the MP7000 multi-plane 1D/2D imager for grocers, discount chains and warehouse clubs to accelerate checkout lines. Zebra also introduced the Data Capture DNA software suite of productivity, ...
Cloudify and VMware Help Partner Communications Deliver an Open-vCPE and SD-WAN SolutionSeptember 25, 2017
Cloudify and VMware, Inc. announced the companies are helping Partner Communications (Nasdaq and TASE: PTNR) implement a novel approach to network functions virtualization (NFV) that has resulted in a rapid ...
Digital Makeover of Power Plants set to Decrease Operating Costs by 27% Announced CapgeminiSeptember 22, 2017
Capgemini announced the findings of “The Digital Utility Plant: Unlocking value from the digitization of production”, a study of 200 executives at Director or higher level in global utility firms. The research ...
Intex Unveils its Latest Line-Up of Direct Cool RefrigeratorsSeptember 21, 2017
With the festive season all set to begin, Intex Technologies brings a diverse range of innovative products at an affordable price, today launched as many as 16 new models of single-door ...
Daiwa launches its latest 140cm (55)” FHD Smart TV and Box SpeakersSeptember 20, 2017
Compelled by the undying passion for technology, Daiwa committed to bring the latest technology to India at budgeted prices, unveils its latest FHD Smart TV – L55FVC5N with the latest ...
iCubesWire announces USD 3 million as the ‘Digital Innovation Fund’ for StartupsSeptember 20, 2017
iCubesWire has announced an innovation fund of USD 3 million to support early stage startups. This fund has been announced by Sahil Chopra, CEO and Founder of iCubesWire, who aims ...
Deutsche Telekom and Huawei Go Live with Europe’s First 5G ConnectionSeptember 20, 2017
Deutsche Telekom’s network in Germany is 5G Ready On DT’s commercial network in central Berlin, the network has gone live with a 5G connection at over two gigabits per second and ...
Orbi WiFi System with Innovative Tri-band WiFiSeptember 20, 2017
NETGEAR, Inc. is expanding its multi-award winning Orbi Home Tri-band WiFi System with two new offerings designed specifically for smaller to mid-sized homes. These new additions join the CES® 2017 Innovation Award Honoree ...
Brightsandz Technologies Launches Armoŕ Laptop EMF Radiation & Heat ShieldSeptember 19, 2017
Brightsandz Technologies, EMF radiation shielding products and solutions provider have launched Armoŕ Laptop EMF Radiation & Heat Shield. The product is designed in a way that eliminates all harmful Wi-Fi and EMF radiation along with 100% ...
Threat defense lifecycle lab launched in India by ACPL and McAfeeSeptember 13, 2017
ACPL Systems and McAfee have launched Threat Defense Lifecycle Lab in India. The lab in New Delhi will serve as a great platform for increasing awareness amongst stakeholders across various ...