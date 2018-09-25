Four wheels move the body and two wheels move the soul. This can only be understood by a true and real biker.

So, feel the thrill, experience the most fun moments with 5 bike racing games for Android users. They are developed to have a user-friendly interface and incredible 3D effects.

1. Bike Race Free – Top Motorcycle Racing Games

Bike race is rated as one of the best bike racing games for Android users. It was launched in 2012 and was published by Top Free Games. You can race against millions of riders, perform cool stunts and ride various stunning bikes.

2. Traffic Rider

Traffic Rider is a first-person game with striking graphics. Hop on the motorcycle, press the accelerator to its highest speed and score higher. Along with experiencing the smooth arcade of racing. It was published by Soner Kara. Traffic rider will allow you to choose from 29 bikes and you get extra scores and cash on doing wheelies.

3. Real Bike Racing Games

Experience the most definitive bike racing with Real Bike Racing games. It is a must-have mobile game for all bike riding fans. It was published by Italic Games for Android users. The game some real 3D graphics with dynamic light effects and virtual reality mode that supports Google cardboard.

4. Drag Racing: Bike Edition

If you are high on skill and dedication, then Drag Racing is the game for you. Drag bike racing games give you the thrill of racing with 17 sports bikes to ride. You don’t need fuel or delivery time of bikes in this game and can win fun costumes for the rider. It was published by Creative Mobile for the Android platform.

5. Bike Racing 3D

Bike Racing 3D is one of the Xtreme BMX game with insane stunts. Ride through the treacherous roads and enjoy 5 unique bikes with fast-paced gameplay. Master the high-speed racing adventure while jumping and crashing your way through the riding tracks. Bike Racing was published by Words Mobile.