5 Car Racing Games to Shed-off Your Traffic Troubles

Do you always get stuck in traffic? And that always leads to higher stress levels and dispiritedness? We are certain it does!

Though, don’t worry! Here is a blend of 5 car racing games to uplift your mood and experience the sense of achievement of reaching your destination on the right time by winning the race; which becomes a difficult task on our everyday roads.

Also Read: 5 Puzzle Games To Challenge Your Brain

1. Dr Driving

Dr.Driving will drive you crazy. Pump up the speed, burn the street and experience the spectacular driving game. Dr Driving car racing game was published by SUD Inc and initially launched in 2013.

2. Traffic Racer

Traffic Racer is the spotlight arcade game with 3D graphics. Drive through the highway traffic just like you do in real life. But here you will win earn cash and not stress. This car racing games also gives you the option of 35+ cars.

3. Extreme Car Driving Simulator

Extreme Car Driving Simulator has super advanced real physics engine, which made it the best car simulator game in 2014. Kill your anger and anxiety with this furious racing game.

Also Read: Try These 3 Simulation Games on Google Play Store

4. Beach Buggy Racing

Beach Buggy Racing was launched in 2014 and published by Vector Unit. The car racing games is available on various platforms such as Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, Microsoft Windows, etc. It is an action-packed, surprise and fun-filled world of off-road kart racing chaos.

5. Hill Climb Racing 2

The second version of Hill Climb Racing is much bigger, better and Funner! You can experience the fun of racing on high slopes, which could be dangerous otherwise. It is developed and published by Fingersoft; and available on Android, iOS, Windows 10 and Windows Phone.