Try These 3 Simulation Games on Google Play Store

Experience the things you can’t perform in real life through simulation games. They are a set of video games created to nearly imitate the existent world activities.

Simulation video games take a shot to copy real life things in the form of a game. There are various categories in these kinds of games, which can fulfil your unfulfilled dreams such as driving a sports car, business play games, role play simulation, etc.

Thus, if looking for some simulation games, then take a look at the following three games:

1. Dog Run – Pet Dog Simulator

Do you miss having a dog? Then play dog run. It is a fun adventure game for all age groups. Now you can own the cutest dog in the town along with playing, jumping, climbing, sliding and rolling all around the park, city and forest with your furry friend. It will surely give you endless fun simulation.

2. Extreme Car Driving Simulator

Extreme car driving simulator is believed to be the best car simulator of 2014. The reason being its advanced real physics engine. So, you always wanted to try a sports car simulator? With Extreme car driving simulator you can drive, drift and have the experience of racing car for free. The game is available on both the platforms – Android and iOS.

3. Smash Hit:

Take an unreal and dreamy journey through an unworldly dimension, take a walk in harmony with sound and music and smash hit everything that blocks your path. You would need a level of focus, concentration and co-ordination to take the complete feel of the game.