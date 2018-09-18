5 Puzzle Games To Challenge Your Brain

Let us give a little break to PUBG and Fortnite! And play simple yet challenging puzzle games. To unwind the brain and boost your cognitive skills don’t miss out on playing these puzzle games.

Puzzle Games have the potential to improve your memory, IQ, mood together with lowering your stress levels.

Take a look at the 5 puzzle game that will challenge your brain:

1. Math Puzzles

Help your kids enhance their logical thinking and mathematical knowledge with math puzzles. As, the entire objective of this game is to locate patterns, which would be hidden in the puzzle.

2. Skillz – Logic Brain Games

Skillz – a puzzle game published by App Holdings is ideal to train your reflexes and boost memory. You and your kids can completely enjoy playing this addictive game.

3. Where’s My Water? 2

A super fun game, recently launched by Walt Disney Company and developed by Creature Feep. It is part of the Where’s My franchise. So, get ready for a new adventure with Swampy, Allie and Cranky in 3 locations.

4. Love Balls

Bump the balls and win the game. Use your wisdom and imagination to find a way of connecting the love balls. It is a free and offline game published by Lion Studios and available on both platforms – Android & iOS.

5. 2048

2048 is a popular puzzle game for the young and old. It was initially launched in 2014 and published by Solebon LLC. It is a single-player game where you are supposed to slide block puzzle to get the 2048 tile. It is an online and offline game.