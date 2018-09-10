5 Offline Games on Play Store You Must Play

Does the constant notifications while playing games on your smartphone is annoying? Don’t worry! We bring to 5 offline games on Google Play Store that don’t require internet connectivity.

These offline games can be equally fun, enjoyable and entertaining like online games.

Solitaire

The classic card game is one of the favourite games of many. Solitaire was introduced in October 2012 with Windows 8 operating system. It’s latest version on google play store has a modern look with a vintage feel. You drag the cards or move them to the desired destination. It is free and can be played offline with ease.

Candy Crush Saga

Candy crush saga is one such game that made people extremely addicted. It is a much played and popular game around the world. The match-three puzzle video game will keep you entertained in those low-network zones, as it can be played offline. Candy crush was launched on April 12, 2012, for Facebook and later for other platforms.

Ludo King

Remember the days when summer vacations were incomplete without this epic game – Ludo. Your childhood board game is now available on your smartphone. Divide your teams of two or play as singles and relive the old days with your family and friends with Ludo King.

Chess

The two-player strategy and logic game is one of the oldest. By playing chess you not only keep your entertainment quotient high but also enhance your skills such as planning, strategizing, improvement in visual memory.

Sultan: The Game

For all the Salman fans, Sultan: The Game is a must play. Launched in 2016 by 99Games is based on Salman Khan’s Bollywood movie Sultan. In the game, you can wrestle like sultan with 60-levels of in-ring combats.