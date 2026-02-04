Gemini could soon let users carry chat history across AI platforms

When people switch from one AI chatbot to another, they tend to lose all the information about their conversations, as well as the context/history/threads they've built/created over time. In order to help people avoid this common problem, it seems that Google is working on developing an innovative solution.

Advertisment

Google has created a new feature for Gemini that will allow users to upload previous chat conversations from other AI chatbots and carry on that conversation using Gemini. Although the new feature is only being tested in beta, it shows Google's vision to not just make Gemini another chat window but to eventually turn Gemini into a full-fledged integrated workspace for users in the near future.

Importing AI Chats Without Starting Over

The Import AI Chats feature has turned up in Gemini's attachment menu and lets you upload conversations you've exported from other chatbots and pick up right where you left off inside Gemini. Preserving the original context is a big deal because for users who rely on AI tools for schoolwork, coding help, long-term projects, or creative pursuits, losing their conversational history can break your flow. By keeping all that context intact, Gemini might just help users with one of the most annoying parts of using multiple AI assistants.

Once you import these conversations, they show up in your activity history alongside your regular chats. And here's the thing: Google might also use this data to fine-tune its AI models, which, to be fair, raises some pretty natural privacy concerns. Users will likely want to know a little more about how imported conversations are stored and used before this feature is available to everyone.

Advertisment

Why This Matters?

The fact that Google is letting users import their old chats suggests that Gemini's role is shifting. It's no longer just about competing on the quality of the answers, but rather it's starting to see Gemini as a single go-to place for your AI work, where all your past conversations, context, and outputs live in one spot. If they get this right, it could make users more likely to stick with Gemini rather than just treating it as another tool in their toolkit.

On the flip side, the move is also a quiet nod to the fact that users don't always stick to one assistant and that portability is becoming a differentiator.

A New Likeness Setting Suggests Video Verification

In the meantime, a new 'Likeness' setting has also appeared inside Gemini's settings that links to a page called Video Verification. Now Google hasn't said what its purpose is, and the feature looks like it's still in testing.

Advertisment

Given all the concerns people have about deepfakes and video that's been faked, it's possible that the tool is meant to help verify or analyze whether video is the real deal. What its final function is is still up in the air, but the fact that it's there at all suggests that Google is looking at ways to address the trust issues that come with synthetic media.

Higher-resolution image exports coming to Gemini

Another improvement under testing involves Gemini’s image generation tools. The report notes support for 2K and 4K image downloads, with the highest option described as suitable for print. For creators and professionals, higher-resolution exports remove a common limitation of AI-generated images, making them easier to use without extra editing or upscaling steps.

What to expect next?

None of these features have been officially announced, and timelines remain unclear. Still, taken together, they show Google steadily expanding Gemini from a chatbot into a more durable AI workspace (one designed to hold memory, context, and usable outputs over time).

Advertisment

More For You

Reimagining the Enterprise Computer in the Agentic AI Era

Gmail enters the Gemini era as Google rethinks the inbox with AI

Why Did Google Make Gemini 3 Flash Its Default AI?

Zero-click agentic browser attack threatens Google Drive safety