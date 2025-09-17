Subscribe

Artificial Intelligence

How to Use DALL·E 3 to Generate and Edit AI Images Like a Pro

DALL·E 3 by OpenAI is one of the best AI image generators available, built to transform text into editable, high-quality visuals. This guide covers how to use DALL·E 3 via ChatGPT or Bing, refine your prompts, and edit images using this powerful AI tool.

Ashok Pandey—Breaking Down Tech, One Byte at a Time
If you've ever wished you could turn your imagination into art without lifting a paintbrush, DALL·E 3 is what you've been waiting for. Built by OpenAI, this AI image generator transforms plain text into detailed visuals in just a few seconds.

Whether you want a painting of a cat in a detective hat or a futuristic city lit by pink neon skies, DALL·E 3 gets the job done and now you can access it right inside ChatGPT.

Here’s a full guide on how to use it, edit your images, and write better prompts for stunning results.

What is DALL·E 3?

DALL·E 3 is OpenAI’s latest AI image generation tool that turns text into detailed artwork. Launched in 2023 and integrated into ChatGPT, it’s known for:

  • Understanding complex, layered prompts

  • Following style and composition instructions

  • Producing creative, professional-quality images

It’s available to all ChatGPT users, with premium features unlocked via the ChatGPT Plus subscription.

Two Ways to Access DALL·E 3

Option 1: Bing Image Creator(Free)

  • Visit: bing.com/create

  • Requires a Microsoft account

  • Generates 4 images per prompt

  • Watermarked outputs

  • Great for quick experiments

Option 2: ChatGPT Plus(Best Experience)

  • Native integration inside ChatGPT

  • Direct editing inside the chat window

  • More flexibility, better image quality

  • Ideal for creators, marketers, educators

How to Use DALL·E 3 in ChatGPT

Step 1: Open the DALL·E Tool

  • Go to chat.openai.comChatGPT Plus (Best Experience)

  • Click “Explore GPTs”ChatGPT Plus Explore GPTs

  • Search for “DALL·E” and select “Start Chat”ChatGPT Plus Explore GPTs 1

Step 2: Enter Your Prompt

Example:

“A magical forest with glowing mushrooms and tiny fairies flying around, in watercolor style.”

  • Choose an aspect ratio: square, portrait, or landscapeSearch for “DALL·E” and select “Start Chat”

  • Hit "Generate"

Step 3: Review and Download

  • Two images are generated

  • Hover over your favorite and click Download

How to Edit Images in DALL·E 3

1. Chat-Based Editing

Just type what you want to change:

“Add more lighting from the left”
“Replace the bird with a dragon”
“Make it nighttime”

The tool rewrites the prompt and generates a modified version.

2. Selective Editing (Brush Tool)

  • Click on the image

  • Use the Select tool

  • Brush over the area you want to change

  • Type your new instruction

Great for:

  • Changing colors or outfits

  • Swapping backgrounds

  • Minor facial tweaks

Prompt Writing Tips for Better Results

DALL·E 3 is powerful, but it depends heavily on how you write prompts. Here's how to improve:

Be Specific

Instead of:

“A dog in space”
Try:
“A golden retriever astronaut floating near a space station, Earth visible in background, photorealistic style”

Add Context

Include lighting, mood, style:

  • “Moody cyberpunk alley, neon lights, night-time”

  • “Vintage-style travel poster with bold colors”

Use Positions & Numbers

  • “Three flamingos standing on the left, palm trees behind”

  • “One spaceship hovering above a pyramid”

Ask for Variations

  • “Make subtle variations of this image”

  • “Change only the background to a beach”

Refining Prompts Like a Pro

✅ Do This❌ Avoid This
Start with a simple ideaOverload the prompt with 10+ descriptors
Add style cues (e.g. anime, pixel art)Use vague terms like “cool” or “amazing”
Experiment with camera anglesExpect one prompt to deliver perfection

Try terms like:

  • “Close-up view”

  • “Fisheye lens perspective”

  • “Low-poly 3D render”

  • “Ink and wash illustration”

  • “Surreal dreamscape in dark fantasy style”

What You Can Use DALL·E 3 For

This AI tool isn't just for fun, it's a serious visual creation engine. Use it for:

  • Social media content

  • Logo concepts and branding ideas

  • Product mockups

  • Game or comic book concept art

  • Storyboards for video production

  • Teaching aids and classroom visuals

  • Illustrations for blogs, newsletters, or magazines

Whether you're a designer or a marketer, DALL·E 3 ranks among the best AI image generators available today.

A Few Things to Note

  • Every image includes an AI-generated watermark

  • It won’t create violent, explicit, or harmful content

  • Results may vary, it's still evolving

Explore, Edit, Repeat

DALL·E 3 makes creativity more accessible than ever. Whether you're designing posters, building concept art, or just having fun, this AI image generator turns your imagination into visuals.

Every prompt is an opportunity. Every tweak leads to something new. With DALL·E 3, there’s no right or wrong, just type, iterate, and discover what’s possible.

