How to Use Google Nano Banana AI to Create Free 3D Figurines That Are Going Viral in India

What Is Google Nano Banana AI?

Google Nano Banana AI is a playful nickname for Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, an AI tool from Google that transforms photos into ultra-detailed 3D figurines. It creates digital avatars that look like collectible toys — complete with lighting, packaging, and display props.

No complex tools. No 3D software. Just a photo, a prompt, and some AI magic.

Why Is This Trend Exploding in India?

Social feeds are filled with these toy-like figures — selfies turned into superhero figurines, pets as warriors, and even entire friend groups styled as action figures.

But why is it catching on so fast?

There are three key reasons:

No cost, no skills needed : Anyone with a phone and a browser can do it — no subscriptions or apps required.

Creative freedom : People are reimagining themselves in wild, mythological, and cinematic styles.

Made for social: The output is high-gloss, highly shareable — and scroll-stopping.

Creators from Mumbai to Manipur are using Nano Banana AI not just for fun, but as a form of self-expression.

How to Use Google Nano Banana AI (Step-by-Step Guide)

Here’s a simplified walkthrough to help you try it for yourself:

Step 1: Open Google AI Studio

Go to Gemini AI Studio in your browser and log in with your Google account. Select the Gemini 2.5 Flash Image tool — this is the engine behind the Nano Banana figurines.

Step 2: Upload a Photo and Use the Prompt

Choose a clear photo of yourself (or your pet), and use this prompt:

“Create a 1/7 scale commercialized figurine of the characters in the picture, in a realistic style, in a real environment. The figurine is placed on a computer desk... [full prompt as in original]”

The prompt helps the AI add packaging, props, and a display-style finish.

Step 3: Hit Generate

Click Generate and wait a few seconds. The AI will output a fully rendered digital figurine image.

Step 4: Refine (Optional)

Not happy with the result? You can change the pose in your photo or tweak the prompt to make it more stylized, dramatic, or playful.

Here what I have created -

I just shared the image of OnePlus Nord Buds 3r and given a simple prompt - "convert them into a robot"

More Ways to Get Creative with Nano Banana AI

Once you’ve mastered the basics, there’s plenty of room to experiment. Here are a few community-favorite prompt variations:

Make a 16-Bit Retro Game Character

“Reimagine me as a 16-bit video game character inside a classic platform game.”

Perfect for nostalgic gamers or creators looking for a pixel-art twist.

Turn Yourself into a 3D Hologram

“Turn [object/person] into a 3D transparent line-art hologram.”

Think sci-fi blue-glow aesthetics — simple, stylish, and sharable.

Why It Works So Well

What makes Google Nano Banana AI different from other AI tools?

It’s a mix of speed, style, and storytelling:

Fast rendering : Gemini 2.5 Flash Image is optimized for low-latency, high-fidelity image generation.

Prompt + image input : Unlike older models, it lets you combine your photo with specific creative instructions.

Toy-store realism: The final output mimics collectible figures — with packaging, lighting, and even desk props — making them perfect for social sharing.

What’s Next for the Nano Banana Trend?

The Nano Banana trend is no passing fad. It’s evolving quickly.

Creators are animating their figurines using AI video tools.

Artists are using the figurines as reference material for comics and concept art.

Kids are making figurine families, complete with pets and accessories.

With India’s massive creative community, expect regional flavors, mythological remixes, and meme-worthy iterations.

Want to Try Google Nano Banana AI?

Visit Gemini AI Studio, upload your photo, and start creating. Your next viral post might just be you — as a collectible.

Final takeaway: You don't need to be an artist to make art anymore

The Nano Banana trend is fun, fast, and free. But beneath the playful surface, it signals something deeper. AI tools like Gemini 2.5 are putting creative power into everyone’s hands. Whether you're 13 or 35, in a village or a metro city, all you need is imagination.

So go ahead. Turn your selfie into something epic.

Just remember — it’s not just about the figurine. It’s about the story you build around it.

