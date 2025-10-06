India’s Tech Future Unfolds at IIT Delhi with VisionAI India

The Emerging Tech Conference 2025, hosted by VisionAI India at IIT Delhi, united government leaders, scientists, and innovators to explore how Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, Blockchain, and Cybersecurity are shaping India’s technological future. With a focus on ethical innovation and inclusive growth, the event highlighted India’s evolving role as a global technology leader.

Advertisment

Lighting the Path to Innovation

The day began with the traditional Deep Prajwalan ceremony, symbolizing the triumph of knowledge over ignorance. “Lighting the lamp is more than a ritual, it’s a call to enlighten minds and foster collaboration,” remarked the hosts as dignitaries, including Er. Kamendra Kumar, Honorary Advisor to VisionAI India and a veteran of India’s telecom sector, inaugurated the event.

The ceremony set the tone for a day of meaningful dialogue, exploration, and shared vision. The setting (Dogra Hall at IIT Delhi) was apt for a conversation about technology’s power to illuminate the nation’s future.

Conversations on a Transforming India

The conference, organized by VisionAI India (a tech subsidiary of VisionIAS), brought together more than 300 participants from academia, government, and industry to discuss responsible innovation and the future of India’s digital transformation.

Advertisment

Each session reflected the depth of India’s technology discourse:

AI Adoption in Business: Benefits and Risks explored how Artificial Intelligence is driving automation, efficiency, and ethical challenges in enterprises.

Quantum Computing: Opportunities, Challenges, and Threats delved into how quantum advances could revolutionize secure communication and data analysis.

Cyber Threat Intelligence in BFSI and Corporate Security focused on strategies to combat the growing risks to financial and corporate networks.

Blockchain Beyond Cryptocurrency discussed how distributed ledger technologies can enhance transparency in governance and enterprise systems.

Notable experts such as Prof. (Dr.) Antarpreet Singh, Dr. Amit Kumar Jain, Prof. (Dr.) Monika Suri, and Er. Abhishek Tiwari led these discussions, offering perspectives that spanned research, policy, and practical implementation.

Voices of Vision and Leadership

In his keynote, Er. Kamendra Kumar, who has held leadership roles across TCIL, TEPC, and BRICS CCI, emphasized mentorship and youth participation. “Where AI converges with Quantum, Blockchain, and Cybersecurity, India stands at the frontier of limitless opportunity,” he said. “We must guide our youth to lead responsibly in this digital age.”

Advertisment

Shri Ajay Kumar Singh, Founder and Director of VisionAI India and VisionIAS, expanded on this ethos, urging participants to view technology not merely as an economic catalyst but as a social instrument. “Innovation has meaning only when it serves people and the planet,” he said. His message reinforced the conference’s central idea that responsible technology must drive inclusive development and ethical progress.

Emerging Tech Hackathon: Innovation in Action

A highlight of the day was the Emerging Tech Hackathon, where young innovators showcased AI-driven prototypes addressing real-world challenges in sustainability, governance, and digital infrastructure. The competition embodied VisionAI India’s commitment to experiential learning, encouraging collaboration between academia and industry.

Building India’s Digital Future

By the end of the conference, one message resonated clearly: India’s leadership in emerging technologies depends on sustained research, digital literacy, and ethical innovation. Speakers called for stronger industry–academia partnerships, enhanced cybersecurity frameworks, and wider access to digital skills training.

Advertisment

The Emerging Tech Conference 2025 underscored VisionAI India’s broader mission to prepare India for an AI-powered future while maintaining the principles of transparency, trust, and inclusivity. As participants left Dogra Hall, the glow of the inaugural lamp seemed to symbolize not only enlightenment but also India’s unwavering pursuit of technological progress guided by wisdom and integrity.

More For You

Microsoft Copilot Portraits: AI Gets a Face with Expressive Avatars

AI laptops rise with agentic design and Snapdragon X2 chips powering next-gen PCs

Nutanix builds AI ready hybrid cloud in India

From Bangalore to global: Felicity Games AI-driven publishing revolution