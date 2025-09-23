Nutanix builds AI ready hybrid cloud in India

At the Nutanix .NEXT on Tour in Mumbai, themed Run Anything Anywhere, Nutanix, Lenovo, NVIDIA, Amazon Web Services, Cisco, and others demonstrated what’s next for enterprise infrastructure. The event highlighted the idea of cloud, AI, and modernization, a trend shown through liquid-cooled servers, Kubernetes platforms, modular AI SDKs, and hybrid environments to show how partner companies are modernizing in cloud and AI.

Hybrid cloud is the operational core of the enterprise

The discussions in Mumbai showed how hybrid cloud is the operational backbone of the enterprise. Presenters said modernization is not just about moving workloads anymore. Modernization is about re-architecting the workloads, and companies are breaking down monoliths into microservices, making their legacy tools as SaaS applications, and using open source to minimize vendor lock-ins while keeping consistency across data centers, public cloud, and edge computing environments.

Executives from AWS said companies later in the adoption cycle are focused on balancing risk, speed, and cost to get to scalable and reliable infrastructure. Nutanix talked about its partner-first ecosystem with partners like Cisco and AWS to simplify hybrid cloud adoption and expand mature and consistent multicloud architectures.

Lenovo and Nutanix AI-ready infrastructure

Lenovo and Nutanix announced an expanded partnership, with servers built in Lenovo’s Pondicherry facility now running Nutanix software. These servers have Neptune liquid cooling, which improves performance for compute-intensive workloads and reduces energy consumption by up to 25%. This addresses the enterprise need for both high performance and sustainability.

The companies also launched Nutanix Kubernetes Platform (NKP) on Lenovo’s hyperconverged infrastructure. NKP provides persistent storage, data services, and container orchestration for enterprises running modern AI and cloud-native applications. With solutions like Nutanix GPT-in-a-Box, enterprises can build and scale AI pipelines on-prem, at the edge, or in the cloud.

Amit Luthra, Managing Director of Lenovo ISG India, said, “With GPT-in-a-Box powered by Nutanix software and Lenovo’s locally built servers, we give Indian enterprises a practical and powerful way to build and scale their own AI factories from edge to cloud for accelerated growth.”

NVIDIA and Nutanix modular AI

NVIDIA showed how NVIDIA AI Enterprise integrates with Nutanix infrastructure to simplify enterprise AI deployment. It includes NIMs (NVIDIA Inference Microservices), modular software development kits (SDKs) pre-configured for common enterprise workloads like cybersecurity monitoring, video search, and contact center optimization. These modules allow organizations to deploy AI without specialized development skills.

NVIDIA also provides blueprints, prepackaged templates for frequent workloads, which reduces the time from proof of concept to production. Shridhar Garge of NVIDIA explained the AI factory concept, saying, “An AI factory can start with just 4 GPU nodes. An AI factory is about control—over token generation, over inferencing workloads, over your enterprise AI future.”

What’s next: Our tech negation roadmap

It was clear from the Mumbai sessions that hybrid cloud and AI infrastructure are converging. Nutanix and their partners are building technology stacks that combine:

• Hybrid cloud orchestration: Workload portability between on-premises, public cloud, and edge.

• High-performance hardware: Locally produced, liquid-cooled servers for AI and HPC.

• Kubernetes and containers: Persistent storage and orchestration for modern apps.

• Modularity: Developer toolkits and blueprints to apply AI quickly.

• AI factories: Small, flexible environments that can scale for enterprise.

India is at the center of this strategy as a fast-growing deployment market and as a manufacturing economy that produces advanced servers for the world. By combining local production with advanced software and global partnerships, Nutanix is showing how AI and hybrid cloud enterprise IT are real, not just concepts.

