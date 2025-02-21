Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro: How these TWS earbuds do the real-time translation?

Xiaomi is in talks of launching Buds 5 pro series with a Wi-Fi feature. Aleak from tipster Digital Chat Station suggests that the company is working on the latest design and the upcoming flagship earbuds are expected to bring several improvements, including new connectivity options and interactive controls.

Based on the leak, the Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro will come with an in-ear design and active noise cancellation. One of the most significant improvements is the addition of a Wi-Fi variant, which may improve connectivity and audio streaming. The earbuds are also reported to have pinch-based gesture controls, which will make interactions more natural.

What is new in Buds 5 Pro?

Another feature of the Buds 5 Pro is real-time translation, which would enable users to translate on the move. Wireless charging support is also anticipated, making them more convenient for daily use.

Other than these upgrades, the remaining features and specifications might be the same as the current Xiaomi Buds 5. Although Xiaomi hasn't announced anything regarding the Buds 5 Pro series, the fresh leak indicates that it might create a new standard for the premium TWS earbuds category. When it comes to the launch, it could go official with the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Xiaomi SU7 car in China later this month.

Xiaomi Buds 5 specifications

The Xiaomi Buds 5, which rolled out worldwide following their China launch, is equipped with 11mm super-sensitive dual-magnet drivers optimized by Harman AudioEFX for rich and immersive sound quality. These half-in-ear earbuds are Hi-Res Audio and Qualcomm aptX Lossless certified, promising a high-end listening experience.

For noise cancellation, the Buds 5 comes with adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC) with various modes, one of which is an AI-based adaptive mode that adapts to surrounding noise levels. With triple microphones and AI-powered noise reduction, crystal-clear calls are possible even in windy environments up to 12m/s.

Built for everyday use, the Buds 5 provides up to 6.5 hours of playback on a single charge (ANC off) and up to 39 hours when the charging case is used. A 10-minute top-up gives 2.5 hours of playback, so they are perfect for users who are constantly on the move. It is also compatible with 73ms low-latency gaming mode for Xiaomi and Poco devices.

The Buds 5 has a price of 99 euros worldwide and is available in colors such as black, white, and gray. It is priced at 699 Yuan in China and is available in color options such as white, gold, black, and blue.