Xiaomi 15 Ultra to launch with improved camera and battery functions

The Xiaomi 15 Pro is already an excellent top-of-the-line phone with many technological enhancements. But we are about to see another even better model from Xiaomi – the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. Several leaks and reports suggest this new device will offer improvements over the 15 Pro.

Here's a look at the expected improvements:

Design & Display

The Xiaomi 15 Pro was launched in October of this year and its design was quite similar to its predecessor, the Xiaomi 14 Pro. Some of the key features included on the device were thin bezels, a punch-hole camera for the front camera, and a large square camera module at the back.

The Xiaomi15 Ultra is believed to follow the same approach with the design but with some changes. It could have the look of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra with a large circular camera area for the quad camera setup.

In terms of the screen, the 15 Ultra is believed to have a 6.73-inch AMOLED screen with slightly curved edges similar to the 15 Pro. It will also offer a 2K display, 120Hz refresh rate, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. The real change is seen in the camera department when compared to its predecessor.

Enhanced Zoom Photography

It is anticipated that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will offer considerable enhancements in the camera department. Last year, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra came with a quad camera setup while the 14 Pro had a triple camera setup. The same is the case with 15 Ultra.

Both models have a 50 MP Sony LYT-900 main camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). It also has a 50 MP Samsung JN5 ultra-wide camera and a 50 MP Sony IMX858 telephoto camera. But the 15 Ultra comes with added power, a fourth sensor; and a 200 MP Samsung HP9 periscope telephoto camera. This camera offers 100x AI-enhanced zoom, which makes it perfect for taking close-up shots.

Xiaomi’s Largest Battery Ever for a Flagship Phone

There are rumors that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra may pack the biggest battery that has ever been incorporated into Xiaomi’s flagship phone. The 15 Pro comes with a 6100 mAh battery which is quite huge and includes 90W wired and 50W wireless charging power ratings.

It is also said that the 15 Ultra might have a larger battery capacity as compared to the 15 Pro. It could also step up the charging speeds; it may support 100W wired charging and 50W or even 80W wireless charging.