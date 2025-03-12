Samsung Holi Sale: Huge Discounts on Premium Smart TVs!

Samsung has introduced a special festive promotion in India. This sale is mainly to celebrate the upcoming festivals of Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Holi. If you want to buy a smart TV this is the right time to do so. The promotional sale started on March 5th and will continue until March 31st, 2025. This sale is going to continue till the 31st of March. During this period, customers can enjoy huge discounts, cashback offers, and freebies on select Samsung Smart TVs. The festive sale ends on March 31st, 2025. If you're planning to upgrade your TV or grab exciting freebies, now is the best time! Read further to get complete details of the Samsung Holi Sale.

Advertisment

Samsung Slashes Prices on High-End Smart TVs with Incredible Offers

Samsung is reducing the price of high-end smart TVs with these incredible offers:

Up to 20% cashback on expensive smart TVs with AI.

For eligible purchasers, there are opportunities with no down payment.

Customers can buy expensive models more easily . They have extended EMI contracts that last up to 30 months.

Advertisment

These offers make Samsung Smart Tv’s more affordable.

Eligible Samsung Smart TVs for Discounts

Customers can enjoy these festive offers on select Samsung Smart TVs, including:

Advertisment

Neo QLED 8K

Neo QLED 4K

Crystal 4K UHD

The Frame Smart TVs (Premium range)

Important Note: The discount applies to 55-inch and larger TV models.

Exciting Freebies & Extra Discounts

Advertisment

Samsung is adding gifts and additional savings to the offer, making it even more tempting:

Buy a Smart TV and Get a Free TV worth up to ₹2,04,990.

Free Soundbars worth up to ₹90,990 with selected models.

Up to 45% discount on soundbars when purchased with any Samsung Smart TV.

Flexible EMI plans starting at ₹2,990 per month with zero down payment.

Where to Buy?

Advertisment

Customers can avail of these discounts and offers through:

Samsung's official website

Leading online retailers

Select Samsung retail stores across India

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.