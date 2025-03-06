Everything You Must Know About The Samsung One UI 7 upgrade!

One UI 7 upgrade from Samsung, which is built on top of Android 15, is drawing near. With its more fluid animations, AI-powered tools, and improved battery efficiency, the update promises an improved user experience. While the Galaxy S24 series has already started testing, users of previous models, including the Galaxy S23, S22, and S21 series. Users are still waiting for the beta to start. When will your device be able to run One UI 7? Read further to know everything.

With One UI 7, what's new?

One UI 7 offers a number of intriguing improvements, particularly for flagship phones and foldable gadgets. Important improvements consist of:

Design and UI Improvements:

Now Bar: A pill-shaped UI on the lock screen for quick access to music, timers, and navigation.

New Icons: Brighter and more recognizable stock app icons.

Widgets: Enhanced customization with a modern look.

Revamped Camera UI: Cleaner layout with easier zoom controls.

Charging Animations: A new green progress bar when charging.

Smoother Animations: Faster, fluid app transitions

Better Multitasking: New features to increase efficiency and productivity.

Intuitive Navigation: More seamless and organic user experiences.

Performance improvements include faster speeds and longer battery life.

Customization Upgrades:

Vertical App Drawer: Apps can be scrolled vertically.

Lock Screen: More clock styles, font options, and customizable widgets.

Quick Settings: Swipe from the top-left for notifications and top-right for Quick Settings

Galaxy AI Features:

Writing Assist: AI-powered text enhancement across the UI.

Call Transcriptions: Converts recorded calls into text in 20 languages.

Now Brief: Displays AI-generated relevant info based on user habits.

Audio & Object Eraser: Removes unwanted sounds and objects from videos

Galaxy S Series One UI 7 release

Galaxy S24 Series

One UI 7 beta was launched for Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra in December 2024. This is not an stable update. For Ultra model, Samsung has released 4 beta updates. Beta Updates has improved performance and added new camera features including AI filters and log video. Stable One UI 7 will be released on April 18, 2025. So you can expect it to come in April 2025 which is not far. First set of devices includes S24, S24+, S24 Ultra and S24 FE Galaxy S24. S23, S22 and S21 series will get the update in next few months.

Samsung One UI 7 is rolling out for multiple Galaxy devices. Here’s what to expect:

Galaxy S23 Series

Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra is still waiting for beta update, but S24 series is already in beta. Samsung is reportedly giving One UI 7 update for these devices top priority, though since internal testing is still ongoing. It is expected to be released on April 25, 2025. Models included are Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23.

The Galaxy S22 Series

The Galaxy S22 series is also eligible for the One UI 7 update as part of Samsung's four-year software support strategy. The Galaxy S23 FE, this series is expected to get the upgrade by May 16, 2025. Models that will be included are Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22.

Galaxy S21 series

Internal testing has started, but there isn't yet a beta program for the Galaxy S21 series. It will get its final major software update with One UI 7. The stable release for the S21 lineup is expected to launch on May 23, 2025. The models that will be included are the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra.



Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.