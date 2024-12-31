Affordable Apple Gadgets You Didn't Know You Needed

Apple offers a range of reasonably priced Apple Gadgets that provide excellent value, even if its main products—such as iPads, iPhones, and Macs—are renowned for being pricey. Users can improve their Apple ecosystem without over-pricing with these affordable solutions. These products, which range from helpful tracking tools like the AirTag to adaptable music options like Beats Solo Buds and EarPods, are made to increase daily productivity and convenience. The user experience is further enhanced by streaming choices like the Apple TV 4K and smart home appliances like the HomePod mini. Let's read further to know more about the Apple Gadgets!

Advertisment

EarPods: Rs 2,000

Apple Gadgets: USB-C wired earphones.

Apple still offers wired EarPods even after removing the 3.5mm headphone connector from iPhones. These headphones, which come in three different versions—3.5mm jack, USB-C, and Lightning port—work with various gadgets, including Macs, iPhones, iPads, and Android handsets. The USB-C version costs about Rs 2,000 and works flawlessly with both Samsung and Apple devices, which is particularly attractive.

Advertisment

Specialty: Wired earphones available in three variants (3.5mm jack, USB-C, Lightning). They are compatible with various devices, making them versatile for both Apple and Android users.

Magic Trackpad: Rs 12,900

There is no need for cords because the Apple Gadgets Magic Trackpad connects via Bluetooth. It has an integrated rechargeable battery that can run for up to a month between charges. Its full range of Multi-Touch gestures makes it easy for users to zoom, swipe, and scroll. The Force Touch technology can detect different pressure levels and enable additional functions depending on how hard you press.

Advertisment

Specialty: A large multi-touch surface that enhances navigation on macOS, making it easier to perform gestures and improve workflow efficiency.

Magic Keyboard- Rs 14,900

Apple's Magic Keyboard is intended to improve typing on various devices, such as Macs and iPads. The Apple Gadgets Magic Keyboard is fashionable and practical thanks to its integrated rechargeable battery and contemporary design. To make typing more pleasant, each key has a scissor mechanism that improves stability and maximizes key travel.

Advertisment

Specialty: Provides a stylish and pleasant typing experience. Its integrated rechargeable battery and seamless iPad and Mac pairing increase productivity for data entry and writing jobs.

AirTag- Rs 3,490

The Apple Gadgets AirTags' most outstanding feature is that, like other Apple accessories, they connect right out of the box. The AirTag is a small and effective tracking device perfect for Mac and iPhone users. You can track your bags while traveling, attach them to your keys, or put them in your wallet. The AirTag helps monitor your possessions because of its one-year battery life and smooth integration into the Apple ecosystem.

Advertisment

Specialty: Compact tracking device that helps locate lost items like keys or luggage. It seamlessly integrates with the Apple ecosystem and offers a year-long battery life.

HomePod mini: Rs 10,900

The HomePod small is a valuable addition if you're a fan of the Apple ecosystem and use Siri to operate your smart home. The sound quality of this smart speaker is remarkable, filling small to medium-sized spaces with clarity despite its small size. It's a stylish and helpful Apple Gadgets that comes in various colors.

Advertisment

Specialty: Smart speaker that delivers impressive sound quality in a compact size. It integrates with Siri for smart home control and is available in multiple colors.

Apple TV 4K: Rs 14,900

The best thing about the Apple TV 4K is its simple, straightforward streaming device. With the Apple 4K, you can upgrade a slow, outdated TV to a smart one. Get material in up to 4K HDR resolution from YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, and other sources. With access to thousands of games from the App Store, this gadget also functions as a gaming console. It's a fantastic way to enjoy Apple's well-designed UI and prolong the life of your television.

Advertisment

Specialty: Streaming device that supports 4K HDR content. It offers access to various streaming services and integrates seamlessly with other Apple devices for a cohesive entertainment experience.

Beats Solo Buds: Rs 6,900

The Apple Gadgets Beats Solo Buds are an excellent substitute for people looking for reasonably priced wireless earphones without exceeding the budget for AirPods. They connect seamlessly with Android and Apple smartphones because of their transparent and streamlined design, supporting Google Fast Connect for added ease.