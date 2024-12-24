Samsung Holiday Sale: Deals on Galaxy Z Flip6, Z Fold6, and S24 Series

Everyone loves Holiday Sale! Samsung, India's largest consumer electronics brand, has officially launched its much-anticipated Holiday Sale. Samsung is offering exciting limited-time discounts on its flagship smartphones. Yes, you heard that right. This sale is an excellent opportunity for consumers to upgrade their devices or purchase gifts for the festive season.

Samsung Announces Exciting Offers on Flagship Models: Samsung Holiday Sale

Samsung is offering massive price cuts on some of its most popular smartphones as part of the Christmas promotion:

Galaxy Z Fold6 : Originally priced at INR 164,999 , this innovative foldable smartphone is now available for just INR 144,999 . Consumers can take advantage of a 24-month no-cost EMI option , making it easier to own this premium device with monthly payments starting from INR 4,028 .

Galaxy Z Flip6 : The stylish clamshell phone has dropped its price from INR 109,999 to INR 89,999 . Similar to the Galaxy Z Fold6, it offers a 24-month no-cost EMI plan , with payments starting as low as INR 2,500 .

In addition to these foldable devices, Samsung's flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra (256GB) is now available for just INR 109,999. This special price includes an instant cashback of INR 8,000 and an additional upgrade bonus of INR 12,000, or consumers can opt for a bank cashback of INR 12,000.

Samsung Holiday Sale: More Discounts on the Samsung Galaxy S Series

Samsung is also offering attractive deals on its Galaxy S series:

The Galaxy S24 (128GB) is priced at INR 62,999 , with easy EMI options starting at just INR 2,625 . This price includes an instant cashback of INR 12,000 .

The Galaxy S24 FE (256GB) is available at a special price of INR 60,999 , down from its launch price of INR 65,999 , including an instant cashback of INR 5,000 . Consumers can enjoy zero down payment and no-cost EMI options starting from INR 2,542 .

The Galaxy S24+ (256GB) can be purchased for just INR 64,999 , while the previous generation Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB) is now available at an incredible deal price of INR 72,999 .

Furthermore, the standard Galaxy S23 (128GB) and the Galaxy S23 FE (128GB) are offered at just INR 38,999 and INR 29,999, respectively.

Samsung Holiday Sale: Best Buy Prices

Device Name Original Price Holiday Sale Price Galaxy Z Fold6 INR 164,999 INR 144,999 Galaxy Z Flip6 INR 109,999 INR 89,999 Galaxy S24 Ultra (256GB) INR 129,999 INR 109,999 Galaxy S24+ (256GB) INR 99,999 INR 64,999 Galaxy S24 (128GB) INR 74,999 INR 62,999 Galaxy S24 FE (256GB) INR 65,999 INR 60,999 Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB) INR 109,999 INR 72,999 Galaxy S23 (128GB) INR 64,999 INR 38,999 Galaxy S23 FE (128GB) INR 54,999 INR 29,999

Conclusion

Customers can purchase Samsung's best smartphones at lower prices. They are available at discounted prices during Samsung's Holiday Sale. This sale is ideal for anyone wishing to improve technology this holiday season, with all models offering cashback incentives and appealing financing choices. Samsung's Holiday Sale offers something for everyone, regardless of your preference for the cutting-edge foldable designs or the potent performance of the Galaxy S series. Happy Shopping!