Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2025: What Samsung Has in Store!

San Jose, California, will host the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2025 on 22 January 2025 at 10 AM PT (1 PM ET). The Galaxy S25 series, which comprises the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra, will debut at this eagerly awaited event. The Samsung Galaxy S25 series, which may follow previous trends and include three models—the normal Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra—is expected to be unveiled at the annual event. The event's date and location have been confirmed by recent leaks from credible sources, with information from tipster Alvin on social networking platform X (previously Twitter) providing additional context. The event will have a hybrid format, enabling live attendance and online streaming for worldwide viewers. Furthermore, a preview of Samsung's forthcoming XR headset, Project Moohan, is anticipated, though a complete announcement might not come until later in the year.

Here is What to Expect from the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2025

Galaxy S25 Series Launch

The Galaxy S25 lineup will be the main emphasis, with thorough announcements regarding the features and specifications of each model.

Teaser for Project Moohan

Although a full XR headset launch is not anticipated at this presentation, Samsung might give an overview of Project Moohan, possibly disclosing its marketing name and release schedule.

One UI 7 Announcement

One UI 7, which will be pre-installed on the new handsets, is another expected release from Samsung. Its features and ambitions to roll out further compatible devices may be discussed.

Exciting Innovations

Discussions about cutting-edge features and technology that improve the user experience on the new gadgets are anticipated by attendees.

If you want to attend the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2025, there are many ways to cover it.

Live Streaming

Viewers can watch all of these on Samsung's official website or YouTube channel to ensure they get to know all the announcements.

Social Media Involvement

For up-to-date information, highlights, and behind-the-scenes photos from the event, follow Samsung's official social media profiles.

Tech News Sources

Prominent tech news websites will offer in-the-moment coverage, analysis, and post-event assessments that go further into the ramifications and features of the products.

Community Discussions

Participate in online forums and communities where fans exchange opinions on announcements and offer insights right after the event.

Price of Samsung Galaxy S25 Series (Expected)

According to earlier rumors, the base Samsung Galaxy S25 model with 12GB+128GB may cost $799, or around Rs. 67,000. In the meantime, the Galaxy S25+ may start at $999 (about Rs. 84,000) and is rumored to come with 256GB of storage as standard. It is still anticipated that the base model of the top-tier Galaxy S25 Ultra will have 12GB+256GB and cost $1,299, or around Rs. 1,10,000.