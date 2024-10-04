Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Laptop Deals from Top Brands

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is offering incredible discounts on laptops under Rs 60,000 from leading brands such as HP, Dell, MSI, Asus, and others. Whether you're searching for a laptop for work, gaming, or daily use, this sale provides an excellent opportunity to upgrade your device without overspending. From stylish ultrabooks to high-performance gaming laptops, there's a wide variety to suit your preferences and budget.

Advertisment

In addition to substantial discounts, you can benefit from exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, and an extra 10% instant discount with SBI credit and debit cards. Don’t miss out on these amazing deals to enhance your productivity or entertainment setup.

HP Victus Gaming Laptop

A powerful choice for gamers and power users, the HP Victus Gaming Laptop is equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and a 4GB RTX 2050 GPU for seamless gaming performance.

Advertisment

It boasts a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate for stunning visuals. The laptop features 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for multitasking and ample storage. Its backlit keyboard and B&O-tuned speakers further enhance the gaming experience.

Key Specifications

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H

Graphics: 4GB RTX 2050 GPU

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz

Memory: 16GB RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 with MS Office

Audio: B&O Dual Speakers

Response Time: 9ms

Advertisment

Dell Inspiron 3530

The Dell Inspiron 3530 is an all-rounder, featuring the 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U processor for smooth performance in both work and entertainment. With a 15.6-inch FHD display and a 120Hz refresh rate, it delivers vibrant visuals. The 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD ensure fast multitasking and storage. It also includes a backlit keyboard and comes pre-loaded with Windows 11, MS Office 2021, and a 15-month McAfee subscription, making it a great option for professionals and students.

Advertisment

Key Specifications:

Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U

Graphics: Intel Integrated Graphics

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, 120Hz

Memory: 16GB RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 with MS Office

Security: 15-month McAfee subscription

Advertisment

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

Designed for users who want performance in a portable package, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 features a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor and 16GB RAM for smooth multitasking. It comes with a 14-inch FHD display for bright and crisp visuals, while the 512GB SSD provides fast boot times and ample storage. Lightweight and powerful, this laptop is ideal for both work and entertainment.

Key Specifications:

Advertisment

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Display: 14-inch FHD, 250 nits

Memory: 16GB RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 with MS Office 2021

ASUS Vivobook 15

Advertisment

The ASUS Vivobook 15 is a sleek, thin, and lightweight laptop that balances power and portability. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H processor with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, it handles multitasking with ease. The 15.6-inch FHD display delivers excellent picture quality, making it a solid choice for students and professionals alike. Pre-installed with Windows 11 and Office 2021, it’s ready for use right out of the box.

Key Specifications:

Processor: Intel Core i5-12500H, 12th Gen

Graphics: Intel Integrated Graphics

Display: 15.6-inch FHD

Memory: 16GB RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 with Office 2021

Design: Thin and Light

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3

For gamers looking for affordability without compromising performance, the Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5500H processor and a 4GB NVIDIA RTX 2050 GPU. It offers a smooth gaming experience, complemented by a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

With 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD, it’s capable of handling gaming and everyday tasks alike. Additional features include Alexa built-in and a 3-month Game Pass subscription.

Key Specifications:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500H

Graphics: 4GB NVIDIA RTX 2050 GPU

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11

Additional Features: Alexa Built-in, 3-Month Game Pass

Dell SmartChoice Core i3-1215U

This Dell laptop, powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, is an excellent option for everyday computing needs. Featuring a 15-inch FHD display, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, it offers smooth performance and ample storage. Pre-installed with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021, it's ready for work and personal use. The included 15-month McAfee subscription ensures security.

Specifications of Dell SmartChoice Core i3-1215U:

• Processor: Intel Core i3-1215U, 12th Gen

• Graphics: Intel Integrated Graphics

• Display: 15-inch FHD (1920 x 1080)

• Memory: 8GB RAM

• Storage: 512GB SSD

• Operating System: Windows 11 with MS Office 2021

• Security: 15-month McAfee Subscription

ASUS Vivobook 14

The ASUS Vivobook 14 is a lightweight, portable laptop equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, ideal for users on the go. Its 14-inch FHD display delivers crisp visuals, while 8GB RAM ensures smooth multitasking. With a 512GB SSD for fast storage, and Windows 11 and Office 2021 pre-installed, it's ready for immediate use. A fingerprint sensor adds extra security.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 14:

• Processor: Intel Core i3-1215U, 12th Gen

• Graphics: Intel Integrated Graphics

• Display: 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080)

• Memory: 8GB RAM

• Storage: 512GB SSD

• Operating System: Windows 11 with Office 2021

• Battery: 42WHr

• Additional Features: Fingerprint Sensor

Acer Aspire Lite

The Acer Aspire Lite, with its 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U processor, strikes a balance between performance and portability. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD display, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD for quick performance. Its lightweight metal body offers durability and style. Pre-installed with Windows 11, it’s a great choice for users looking for a premium feel at a reasonable price.

Specifications of Acer Aspire Lite:

• Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U

• Graphics: Intel Integrated Graphics

• Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080)

• Memory: 8GB RAM

• Storage: 512GB SSD

• Operating System: Windows 11 Home

• Battery: 36 WHr

• Design: Metal Body, Steel Gray

Acer Aspire 3

The Acer Aspire 3 is an entry-level laptop, ideal for basic tasks, powered by an Intel Core Celeron N4500 processor. It has 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and a 512GB SSD, providing smooth performance for simple computing tasks. The 15.6-inch HD display is perfect for everyday use, and pre-installed Windows 11 Home makes it ready for students or users seeking an affordable device.

Specifications of Acer Aspire 3:

• Processor: Intel Core Celeron N4500

• Graphics: Intel Integrated Graphics

• Display: 15.6-inch HD (1366 x 768)

• Memory: 8GB LPDDR4X RAM

• Storage: 512GB SSD

• Operating System: Windows 11 Home

• Battery: 38 WHr

• Additional Features: HD Webcam

HP 15s Core i5 12th Gen

The HP 15s Core i5 12th Gen laptop offers a sleek and reliable design, ideal for professionals and students. It features a 15.6-inch FHD display paired with a powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor for sharp visuals and smooth operation. Equipped with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it handles multitasking and storage efficiently. The backlit keyboard is useful in low-light settings, and with Windows 11 and MS Office pre-installed, the laptop is ready for immediate use.

Specifications of HP 15s Core i5 12th Gen:

Processor: Intel Core i5 12th Gen

Graphics: Intel Integrated Graphics

Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080)

Memory: 16GB RAM

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 with MS Office 2021

Keyboard: Backlit

Weight: 1.69 kg