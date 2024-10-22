Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2024: Get 70-80% off on laptops

The Amazon Diwali Special Sale offers massive discounts on various products, including electronics, home appliances, gadgets, fashion, and beauty. One of the best deals this season is on laptops, with up to 80% off, making it an ideal time to grab a high-performance laptop range from Rs 25000-30000.

Top brands like HP, Acer, and Lenovo offer incredible discounts on their bestselling laptops. Shoppers can also benefit from lightning deals, cashback offers, no-cost EMIs, and bank offers for an additional 10% off.

HP Laptop 15s Thin & Light Laptop

The HP Laptop 15s is a budget-friendly yet high-performance laptop available at a 12% discount during the Amazon sale 2024. Powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 processor with Intel UHD graphics, it delivers a smooth visual experience.

With 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage, this laptop ensures seamless multitasking for students and professionals. It features a 15.6-inch FHD screen with a micro-edge design and a long-lasting 47Wh battery for all-day use. Connectivity options include USB Type-C, HDMI, WiFi 5, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Price: Rs 27,990

Pros: HD front camera, dual speakers, bright display with 250 nits brightness

Lenovo V15 G2 Business Laptop

The Lenovo V15 G2 is a budget-friendly business laptop perfect for everyday productivity. It features an Intel Celeron N4500 processor for lag-free browsing, streaming, and application usage. The 15.6-inch FHD display offers an anti-glare screen for comfortable use in any environment.

This model is ideal for video calls and online classes with its HD camera and audio system. Available at a 71% discount during the Great Indian Festival sale, it includes multiple connectivity options such as USB, HDMI, Bluetooth, and WiFi.

Price: Rs 22,990

Pros: Long battery life, 180-degree rotatable screen, multiple connectivity options

Dell Inspiron 3535 Thin & Light Laptop

The Dell Inspiron 3535 is a sleek, lightweight laptop with a 15.6-inch FHD display and a high-speed 120Hz refresh rate, delivering sharp visual quality. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor, it handles multitasking and entertainment with ease. The laptop features a narrow-bezel design, ComfortView software to reduce blue light, and two tuned speakers for an immersive audio experience. Grab it now at a 23% discount.

Price: Rs 29,990

Pros: Express Charge, ergonomic typing angle, built-in HD webcam

ASUS X515 Thin & Light Laptop

The ASUS X515 offers smooth performance with its Intel Pentium Gold 7505 processor and 8GB of RAM. Available at a 44% discount, this laptop provides ample storage with a 512GB SSD and a 15.6-inch FHD display, perfect for both work and entertainment. It also boasts a sleek design, long-lasting 37Wh battery, and dual-band WiFi for seamless connectivity.

Price: Rs 23,990

Pros: Compact design, USB Type-C port, dual-band WiFi

Acer Aspire Lite

Acer Aspire Lite Premium Metal Laptop Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, the Acer Aspire Lite offers a premium experience at an affordable price. It includes 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, along with a 15.6-inch FHD display and a sleek metal build. With support for Turbo Boost technology and multiple connectivity options, this laptop is available at a 47% discount during the sale.

Price: Rs 27,990

Pros: Surround sound with Nahimic Audio, 180-degree hinge, durable metal body

These deals are part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, which offers some of the year's best discounts on laptops from leading brands. Take advantage of these offers before the sale ends!

