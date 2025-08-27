ASUS Vivobook S14 and Vivobook 14 bring AMD AI PCs to students and creators in India

ASUS is redefining the AI laptop space in India with their two new laptops, Vivobook S14 (M3407KA) and Vivobook 14 (M1407KA). Built for students, creators, and young professionals, these laptops bring performance, portability, and style, making AI computing a reality and not just fiction and more affordable than ever. With the AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 chip, 50 TOPS NPU, and Copilot+ features, ASUS has combined performance with all-day battery life and slim designs in colors that appeal to a younger demographic. By combining innovation with affordability, ASUS is positioning AI laptops as lifestyle devices and not something that seems too futuristic for everyday use.

Making AI laptops an everyday experience

When ASUS launched the Vivobook S14 and Vivobook 14 laptops, the focus was on performance: the AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 chip, a neural engine with 50 TOPS, and all-day battery life.

Now the focus is on adoption. ASUS AI PCs are being adopted by students and creators who want to create content with Windows Copilot+ features like live captions, Windows Studio Effects, and the ASUS StoryCube app. These machines have a dedicated key for Windows Copilot so you can easily access your AI tools.

Affordable AI laptops in India

AI-powered laptops were once only in ultrabooks. ASUS changed that with pricing that puts the Vivobook 14 at Rs 65,990 and the Vivobook S14 at Rs 75,990. By keeping the weight under 1.5 kg and having up to 23 hours of battery life, ASUS made the Vivobook series more practical for students. So AI laptops in India are no longer aspirational. They are becoming mainstream study and work machines.

New colors highlight Gen Z focus.

The design is also part of ASUS’s strategy. The Vivobook S14 comes in Mist Blue and Neutral Black, while the Vivobook 14 is offered in Cool Silver, Quiet Blue, and Platinum Gold. For a younger audience, these colors turn laptops into style statements. In a market where many buyers want their devices to reflect their identity, ASUS is positioning its AI PCs as both performance tools and lifestyle accessories.

Competing in the Copilot+ PC race

Intel is currently leading in Copilot+ PCs, but ASUS is entering the fray with AMD’s Ryzen AI processors. With AI acceleration, thin OLED and IPS displays, and student-friendly pricing, the VBOOK series are the most affordable AI PCs in India.

For Indian buyers this is a better choice. From a market perspective, it shows that AI laptops are no longer a premium product and are starting to become a base expectation for entry-level devices.

Why Does It Matter?

While the ASUS VBOOK S14 and VBOOK 14 are not new launches, they are important. They show how AI PCs in India are moving from a future promise to a present-day expectation. Through the AI features, colorful designs, and competitive pricing, ASUS has put AI laptops in the backpacks of students, and that’s helping the adoption curve grow across India.

