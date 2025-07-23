Microsoft Surface AI Laptop Launches in US, Skips India for Now

Microsoft offers two Copilot+ Surface Laptops: a Snapdragon X model for consumers, and an Intel-powered 5G business version. It’s being unofficially called the Surface Laptop 5G, and that’s a big jump into Copilot+ PC territory. One major drawback: no release date, no price, and tons of uncertainty around app support and processor options for Indian users.

Advertisment

Microsoft Surface AI Laptop Skips India

The US gets a laptop with AI; India is still on the loading screen

Microsoft Copilot+ Surface Laptops, including Business Model with 5G Support was launched officially on July 18 in the US. While it’s just called “Surface Laptop,” reviewers and tech enthusiasts are calling it the Surface Laptop 5G due to its mobile-first design, Snapdragon processor, and ability to stay connected anywhere, anytime.

But here’s the catch: it’s not coming to India anytime soon. To make it worse, Microsoft’s Indian site doesn’t even have it listed. Local retailers haven’t said a word. Though if you want a next-gen device, it’s clearly a US exclusive, and Indian consumers will have to either watch from the sidelines or import it inappropriately.

Snapdragon, no fans, no Intel

Forget Intel and AMD. This laptop is Snapdragon only. Depending on the model, it has the Snapdragon X Plus or the more powerful Snapdragon X Elite. These chips are built for on-device AI, highly efficient power use, and a fanless design that keeps things whisper quiet.

Microsoft claims up to 22 hours of battery life, and the device meets the full Copilot+ PC spec, including

40 TOPS Neural Processing Unit (NPU)

16 GB or more of RAM

At least 256 GB of SSD storage.

It has new AI tools like Recall(Recall was delayed at launch due to privacy/security reviews and didn’t arrive out of the box.), Live Captions, and Cocreator running natively without the cloud.

Rs 83,000 starting price; top model crosses Rs 1.75 lakh

The base model starts at $999 (about Rs 83,000), but that’s before Indian taxes or import duties. The top-tier variant with Snapdragon X Elite, 64 GB RAM, and 1 TB SSD costs $2,099 (over Rs 1.75 lakh).

If Microsoft brings this device to India later, expect base models to start at Rs 1.1 lakh and premium configs to cross Rs 2 lakh after GST and markups. For reference, the current Surface Laptop 5 (Intel) already starts at Rs 108,999 in India.

Design gets a glow-up; old accessories are left behind

It’s lighter, thinner, and cleaner than the Surface Laptop 5.

Key upgrades include:

Slimmer bezels

Haptic touchpad (no physical click)

Louder speakers (up to 50% more volume)

No Surface Connect port, just USB4 Type-C

That last part hurts. Your old Surface charger will not work here. Microsoft has officially dropped its proprietary charging port.

No Copilot+ in India and no Copilot+ PCs

Despite the big talk about AI’s future, all Microsoft’s Copilot+ PCs have not launched in India, not even via other OEMs like HP, Dell, or Lenovo. Mobile users still have no official access to laptops with Snapdragon and Copilot+ capability. Even if imported, there is a software compatibility risk. Microsoft has said Prism emulator has improved app performance in Arm, but many creative software, engineering software, and legacy apps perform poorly or are not usable with x64 emulation.

Worst of all, there are no consumer Intel or AMD variants (those are only promised as business models later). So buyers will have to invest in the Arm ecosystem with all its benefits and glitches.

India’s AI laptop moment is still buffering

The Surface Laptop 5G is bold and quiet and makes you feel futuristic. For a moment it makes you imagine A.I. PCs might just change the game, but it’s not for everyone and especially not in India.

With no official launch, high projected dollar range pricing, and even software compatibility risk, I would suggest Indian buyers wait for an India launch or for an A.I. roomier range of options from other brands or platforms.

The future may be fanless, AI-first, and Snapdragon-powered, but for India, that future is still a few months away.

More For You

Top 6 Laptops Under ₹60,000 in India July 2025

Top 7 gaming laptops under Rs 80,000, Rs 1.2 lakh, and Rs 1.6 lakh for 2025

Best gaming laptops under Rs 2 lakh in India 2025: Premium power unleashed

Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs 1 Lakh in India

Gaming Laptops vs PS6: Which One Should You Choose