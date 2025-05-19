Best ASUS laptops under 30000 in India 2025

Machines capable of handling day-to-day tasks, studying and leisure time.

If you're on the hunt for a budget-friendly laptop that won't break the bank in India—you're in the right place. ASUS has some fantastic entry-level laptops that fit snugly within the Rs 30,000 budget. Those are perfect for students, casual users or anyone just starting out. They offer basic computing capability without putting a huge dent in your wallet.

We've rounded up the best ASUS laptops under Rs 30,000. Here are the models you can get for under that price, based on real-time listings:

Best ASUS laptops under 30000 that deliver

ASUS Chromebook C423NA-BZ0523

Price: Rs 15,990

OS: Chrome OS

Processor: Intel Celeron N3350

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB eMMC

Display: 14-inch HD

This Chromebook is a solid choice for online classes and browsing, with a lightweight design and an OS that makes it great for cloud users. Users who use Google services and need long battery life will get the most from a Chromebook.

ASUS VivoBook 15 X515MA-BR011W

Price: Rs 29,990

OS: Windows 11 Home

Processor: Intel Celeron N4020

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 256 GB SSD

Display: 15.6-inch Full HD

This VivoBook offers respectable performance for basic multi-tasking, a large full HD screen and fast SSD storage making it a good match for students and home users looking for responsive daily usage.

ASUS VivoBook Go 14 E410KA-BV101WS

Price: Rs 26,990

OS: Windows 11 Home



Processor: Intel Celeron N4500



RAM: 4 GB



Storage: 256 GB SSD



Display: 14-inch HD

This Go series laptop has a number pad in the touchpad and is fanless. Perfect for on-the-go users who value portability over power.

ASUS E210KA-GJ101W

Price: Rs 24,990

OS: Windows 11 Home



Processor: Intel Celeron N4500



RAM: 4 GB



Storage: 256 GB SSD



Display: 11.6-inch HD

This 11-inch laptop is for learners and professionals who need a no-frills device for writing, video calls and browsing. It fits in your backpack and lasts long on a single charge.

What to expect in this price range

Storage : SSDs are faster than HDDs even in budget laptops.

RAM : 4 GB RAM is standard; upgradable in some models.

Display : HD or Full HD screens with anti-glare on some devices.

Battery life : Most devices have 6-10 hours of backup on average use.

Build: Lightweight plastic builds for portability over durability.

Who should buy these laptops?

These laptops are for:

Students : Perfect for notes, Zoom calls and study portals.

Casual users : Handy for email, browsing and entertainment.

Remote workers : Adequate for documents, spreadsheets and meetings.

Budget buyers: For those buying their first laptop.

Best ASUS laptops under 30000 : Specs Table

Model Price (Approx) Operating System Processor RAM Storage Display Key Features ASUS Chromebook C423NA-BZ0523 Rs 15,990 Chrome OS Intel Celeron N3350 4 GB 64 GB eMMC 14-inch HD (1366x768) Lightweight, 10+ hrs battery, ideal for browsing ASUS VivoBook 15 X515MA-BR011W Rs 29,990 Windows 11 Home Intel Celeron N4020 4 GB 256 GB SSD 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) Anti-glare, full-size keyboard, upgradeable RAM ASUS VivoBook Go 14 E410KA-BV101WS Rs 26,990 Windows 11 Home S Intel Celeron N4500 4 GB 256 GB SSD 14-inch HD (1366x768) Fanless design, NumberPad on touchpad ASUS E210KA-GJ101W Rs 24,990 Windows 11 Home S Intel Celeron N4500 4 GB 256 GB SSD 11.6-inch HD (1366x768) Compact, featherweight, 8–10 hrs battery backup

Frequently Asked Questions

Q- Can I play games on these ASUS laptops?

You will only be able to play browser games and very basic and rarely demanding offline games. ASUS laptops are not meant for heavy lifting or GPU intensive tasks.

Q- Is 4 GB RAM enough?

Yes, for basic tasks. If you have multiple workflows, check if the model is upgradable.

Q- Should I choose Windows OS or Chrome OS?

Choose Chrome OS if you are heavy on Google services and want simplicity. Choose Windows 11 if you want to run apps like Microsoft Office, Zoom and other legacy software.

Final Thoughts

Though there are limited options (in the Rs 30,000 space), there are reliable ASUS devices that can do everyday computing. So whether you are going for a Chromebook for study or a purpose built VivoBook for everyday use, you should be able to get a device that works for you and that will be cost effective and practical.

🎯 Next step: Shortlist a device based on size and storage. Buy after comparing live pricing on Amazon.co.in, Flipkart and ASUS India store.

