Best Gaming Laptops Under ₹50,000 in India (May 2025)

Gaming without any budget constraints. Here’s our expert list of the best gaming laptops in India under ₹50,000 as of May 2025.
Why Trust Our List?
Finding a good gaming laptop under 50,000 in India is no easy task. We compared the CPU performance, GPU power, thermals, build quality, and real-life gaming performance and then selected laptops that can run smooth, playable gameplay at 720p or medium settings. Some of these laptops are good for students and others for entry-level gamers.
Top 5 Gaming Laptops Under ₹50,000—At a Glance
|Laptop
|Processor
|RAM
|Graphics
|Display
|Price
|Infinix ZeroBook 13
|Intel Core i5 12th Gen
|16 GB
|Integrated Iris Xe
|15.6" FHD
|₹49,990
|ASUS Vivobook 16X
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
|8 GB
|Integrated Vega 7
|16" FHD
|₹47k - 52k
|Honor MagicBook 15
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
|16 GB
|Integrated Radeon
|15.6" FHD
|₹45,990
|Acer Aspire Lite AL15
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
|16 GB
|Integrated Radeon
|15.6" FHD
|₹44,999
|HP 15s-eq2144AU
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
|8 GB
|Integrated Radeon
|15.6" FHD
|₹46,990
Infinix ZeroBook 13—Most Affordable Entry-Level Gaming
The Infinix ZeroBook 13 is a great entry-level laptop with an Intel 12th Gen Core i5-12500H processor with 12 cores and strong multicore performance, good for someone who does a little gaming and a little more. Add 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB NVMe SSD, and load times disappear and performance is fast.
Intel Iris Xe Graphics can run Valorant, Dota 2, and even GTA V at medium settings. And it has a premium metal chassis and keyboard with backlighting, which is always a plus (and a flagship look) without the expensive flagship price.
Key Specs:
-
Intel Core i5-12500H
-
16 GB LPDDR5 RAM
-
512 GB NVMe SSD
-
15.6" FHD Display (1920×1080)
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Backlit Keyboard
-
Aluminium Alloy Body
Pros:
-
High RAM and SSD combo
-
Premium design and metal build
-
Casual gaming and multitasking
Cons:
-
No dedicated GPU
-
Not for AAA gaming
ASUS Vivobook 16X—This is a big screen. Tom, this is AMD Power
The ASUS Vivobook 16X is pretty, and it’s a productivity beast and entry-level gaming powerhouse. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6 cores and 12 threads is Zen 3 power, which should handle normal coding plus gaming here and there.
Plus, a 16-inch Full HD display is a lot of real estate, great for coding and some late-night gaming. Integrated Vega 7 graphics can run CS2 or Fortnite at decent frame rates, while a 45Wh battery and thermals keep things cool.
Key Specs:
-
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
-
8 GB DDR4 RAM
-
512 GB NVMe SSD
-
16" FHD Display (1920×1080)
-
AMD Radeon Vega 7
-
45Wh Battery
-
Windows 11 Home
Pros:
-
Big screen for multitasking
-
Powerful CPUs in this range
-
Solid build and finish
Cons:
-
RAM is not 16 GB.
-
1.88 kg
Honor MagicBook 15—Stylish, Powerful
The Honor MagicBook 15 is for the user who wants style and substance. Under the aluminum body lies an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 6-core processor. The AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor is a multithreading beast with enough cores for everyday computing and gaming on the go, and with 16 GB of RAM and a PCIe SSD, the system is super responsive.
Whether it’s video editing, web browsing, or playing Valorant, the system handled all apps with ease. It has Type-C fast charge and a hidden web camera, so it’s great for hybrid-work professionals and casual gamers!
Key Specs:
-
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
-
16 GB DDR4 RAM
-
512 GB PCIe SSD
-
15.6" FHD Display (1920×1080)
-
Integrated Radeon Graphics
-
65W Type-C Fast Charging
Pros:
-
Premium aluminum design
-
High RAM
-
Casual gaming and multitasking
Cons:
-
No dedicated GPU
-
RAM is soldered.
Acer Aspire Lite AL15—Budget Performer
The Acer Aspire Lite AL15 was a sleeper in the sub-₹45K segment. In a compact and thermally efficient body, it has a good AMD Ryzen 5 5500U and 16 GB of RAM. The AL15 handled general multitasking and 720p gaming like a pro.
As for the gaming world, the integrated Radeon graphics card handled League of Legends or CS2 quite smoothly on medium graphics settings. With fast boot time and quick app launches, as it also has a 512 GB SSD, even if it’s made of plastic, it’s relatively solid and all-purpose for students or budget-strapped gamers.
Key Specs:
-
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
-
16 GB RAM
-
512 GB SSD
-
15.6" FHD Display
-
Integrated Radeon Graphics
-
1.59 kg
Pros:
-
Lightweight and fast
-
Good thermal control
-
Best under ₹45K with 16 GB RAM
Cons:
-
Not IPS display
-
Plastic build
HP 15s-eq2144AU—A Good Brand, A Good Experience
The HP 15s-eq2144AU is a good performer with AMD’s Ryzen 5 5500U, which is a well-known processor for balancing power efficiency with real-world speed. 8 GB of RAM with the expandable slot (which is good for future-proofing) and a 512 GB SSD makes everything you do feel smooth and snappy.
If you are a student or a casual gamer just looking to play some Valorant or FIFA without too much tweaking, this is the laptop’s deal.
HP’s Fast Charge means you’ll be back online in no time, and the full-size keyboard along with the wide-angle display really makes it a good all-rounder, under ₹50,000.
Key Specs:
-
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
-
8 GB RAM (Expandable)
-
512 GB SSD
-
15.6" FHD Display
-
Integrated Radeon Graphics
-
HP Fast Charge
Pros:
-
Brand reliability and support
-
Expandable RAM
-
Good for daily use and light gaming
Cons:
-
8 GB RAM only
-
Average battery backup
Buying Guide: What to Look for in a Gaming Laptop Under ₹50,000
🎮 Processor
-
AMD Ryzen 5 or Intel Core i5 (10th Gen and above)
🧠 RAM & Storage
-
8 GB minimum (16 GB preferred)
-
SSD is a must.
🖥️ Display
-
Full HD (1920×1080) resolution
-
IPS panels
🕹️ Graphics
-
Integrated GPUs (Vega 7, Iris Xe) for esports and indie games
-
No dedicated GPU in this budget
🔋 Battery & Build
-
6 hours+ backup
-
Lightweight
FAQs
Q1: Can these laptops run GTA V or Valorant?
A: Yes, you can play Valorant, Counter-Strike 2, and Dota 2 and can run GTA V at medium settings with an integrated GPU (ex: Iris Xe, Vega 7).
Q2: Which one is better for gaming in this price range? AMD Ryzen or Intel i5?
A: For light games, both will be about the same. Performance would be similar, and both AMD Ryzen 5 5500U and Intel i5-12500H will run well with RAM with cooling.
Q3: Can I upgrade RAM later?
A: Most of these laptops can be upgraded with RAM, except those with soldered memory (ex: MagicBook 15). Check your model specs.
Q4: Are there any laptops under ₹50,000 with a dedicated GPU?
A: Currently in this price range, none of these laptops have a dedicated GPU, which would mean you have to add a little more to your budget (₹55K-₹60K).
Best Gaming Laptop Under ₹50,000 in India
Gaming laptops under ₹50,000 will not enable you to play AAA games with ultra settings, but they can allow you to do light and moderate workloads in some of the more popular esports titles. As a quick recap:
• Best Overall— Infinix ZeroBook 13
• Best Ryzen— ASUS Vivobook 16X
• Most Stylish— Honor MagicBook 15
• Best Bang for your Buck— Acer Aspire Lite AL15
Pick one that suits your gaming style and your budget—and game on without remorse!
