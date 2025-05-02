Best Gaming Laptops Under ₹50,000 in India (May 2025)

Play Without Paying a Premium

Gaming without any budget constraints. Here’s our expert list of the best gaming laptops in India under ₹50,000 as of May 2025.

Why Trust Our List?

Finding a good gaming laptop under 50,000 in India is no easy task. We compared the CPU performance, GPU power, thermals, build quality, and real-life gaming performance and then selected laptops that can run smooth, playable gameplay at 720p or medium settings. Some of these laptops are good for students and others for entry-level gamers.

Top 5 Gaming Laptops Under ₹50,000—At a Glance

Laptop Processor RAM Graphics Display Price Infinix ZeroBook 13 Intel Core i5 12th Gen 16 GB Integrated Iris Xe 15.6" FHD ₹49,990 ASUS Vivobook 16X AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 8 GB Integrated Vega 7 16" FHD ₹47k - 52k Honor MagicBook 15 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 16 GB Integrated Radeon 15.6" FHD ₹45,990 Acer Aspire Lite AL15 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 16 GB Integrated Radeon 15.6" FHD ₹44,999 HP 15s-eq2144AU AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 8 GB Integrated Radeon 15.6" FHD ₹46,990

Infinix ZeroBook 13—Most Affordable Entry-Level Gaming

The Infinix ZeroBook 13 is a great entry-level laptop with an Intel 12th Gen Core i5-12500H processor with 12 cores and strong multicore performance, good for someone who does a little gaming and a little more. Add 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB NVMe SSD, and load times disappear and performance is fast.

Intel Iris Xe Graphics can run Valorant, Dota 2, and even GTA V at medium settings. And it has a premium metal chassis and keyboard with backlighting, which is always a plus (and a flagship look) without the expensive flagship price.

Key Specs:

Intel Core i5-12500H

16 GB LPDDR5 RAM

512 GB NVMe SSD

15.6" FHD Display (1920×1080)

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Backlit Keyboard

Aluminium Alloy Body

Pros:

High RAM and SSD combo

Premium design and metal build

Casual gaming and multitasking

Cons:

No dedicated GPU

Not for AAA gaming

ASUS Vivobook 16X—This is a big screen. Tom, this is AMD Power

The ASUS Vivobook 16X is pretty, and it’s a productivity beast and entry-level gaming powerhouse. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6 cores and 12 threads is Zen 3 power, which should handle normal coding plus gaming here and there.

Plus, a 16-inch Full HD display is a lot of real estate, great for coding and some late-night gaming. Integrated Vega 7 graphics can run CS2 or Fortnite at decent frame rates, while a 45Wh battery and thermals keep things cool.

Key Specs:

AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

8 GB DDR4 RAM

512 GB NVMe SSD

16" FHD Display (1920×1080)

AMD Radeon Vega 7

45Wh Battery

Windows 11 Home

Pros:

Big screen for multitasking

Powerful CPUs in this range

Solid build and finish

Cons:

RAM is not 16 GB.

1.88 kg

Honor MagicBook 15—Stylish, Powerful

The Honor MagicBook 15 is for the user who wants style and substance. Under the aluminum body lies an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 6-core processor. The AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor is a multithreading beast with enough cores for everyday computing and gaming on the go, and with 16 GB of RAM and a PCIe SSD, the system is super responsive.

Whether it’s video editing, web browsing, or playing Valorant, the system handled all apps with ease. It has Type-C fast charge and a hidden web camera, so it’s great for hybrid-work professionals and casual gamers!

Key Specs:

AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

16 GB DDR4 RAM

512 GB PCIe SSD

15.6" FHD Display (1920×1080)

Integrated Radeon Graphics

65W Type-C Fast Charging

Pros:

Premium aluminum design

High RAM

Casual gaming and multitasking

Cons:

No dedicated GPU

RAM is soldered.

Acer Aspire Lite AL15—Budget Performer

The Acer Aspire Lite AL15 was a sleeper in the sub-₹45K segment. In a compact and thermally efficient body, it has a good AMD Ryzen 5 5500U and 16 GB of RAM. The AL15 handled general multitasking and 720p gaming like a pro.

As for the gaming world, the integrated Radeon graphics card handled League of Legends or CS2 quite smoothly on medium graphics settings. With fast boot time and quick app launches, as it also has a 512 GB SSD, even if it’s made of plastic, it’s relatively solid and all-purpose for students or budget-strapped gamers.

Key Specs:

AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

16 GB RAM

512 GB SSD

15.6" FHD Display

Integrated Radeon Graphics

1.59 kg

Pros:

Lightweight and fast

Good thermal control

Best under ₹45K with 16 GB RAM

Cons:

Not IPS display

Plastic build

HP 15s-eq2144AU—A Good Brand, A Good Experience

The HP 15s-eq2144AU is a good performer with AMD’s Ryzen 5 5500U, which is a well-known processor for balancing power efficiency with real-world speed. 8 GB of RAM with the expandable slot (which is good for future-proofing) and a 512 GB SSD makes everything you do feel smooth and snappy.

If you are a student or a casual gamer just looking to play some Valorant or FIFA without too much tweaking, this is the laptop’s deal.

HP’s Fast Charge means you’ll be back online in no time, and the full-size keyboard along with the wide-angle display really makes it a good all-rounder, under ₹50,000.

Key Specs:

AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

8 GB RAM (Expandable)

512 GB SSD

15.6" FHD Display

Integrated Radeon Graphics

HP Fast Charge

Pros:

Brand reliability and support

Expandable RAM

Good for daily use and light gaming

Cons:

8 GB RAM only

Average battery backup

Buying Guide: What to Look for in a Gaming Laptop Under ₹50,000

🎮 Processor

AMD Ryzen 5 or Intel Core i5 (10th Gen and above)

🧠 RAM & Storage

8 GB minimum (16 GB preferred)

SSD is a must.

🖥️ Display

Full HD (1920×1080) resolution

IPS panels

🕹️ Graphics

Integrated GPUs (Vega 7, Iris Xe) for esports and indie games

No dedicated GPU in this budget

🔋 Battery & Build

6 hours+ backup

Lightweight

FAQs

Q1: Can these laptops run GTA V or Valorant?

A: Yes, you can play Valorant, Counter-Strike 2, and Dota 2 and can run GTA V at medium settings with an integrated GPU (ex: Iris Xe, Vega 7).

Q2: Which one is better for gaming in this price range? AMD Ryzen or Intel i5?

A: For light games, both will be about the same. Performance would be similar, and both AMD Ryzen 5 5500U and Intel i5-12500H will run well with RAM with cooling.

Q3: Can I upgrade RAM later?

A: Most of these laptops can be upgraded with RAM, except those with soldered memory (ex: MagicBook 15). Check your model specs.

Q4: Are there any laptops under ₹50,000 with a dedicated GPU?

A: Currently in this price range, none of these laptops have a dedicated GPU, which would mean you have to add a little more to your budget (₹55K-₹60K).

Best Gaming Laptop Under ₹50,000 in India

Gaming laptops under ₹50,000 will not enable you to play AAA games with ultra settings, but they can allow you to do light and moderate workloads in some of the more popular esports titles. As a quick recap:

• Best Overall— Infinix ZeroBook 13

• Best Ryzen— ASUS Vivobook 16X

• Most Stylish— Honor MagicBook 15

• Best Bang for your Buck— Acer Aspire Lite AL15

Pick one that suits your gaming style and your budget—and game on without remorse!

