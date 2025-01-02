MacBook Air Discounts: Your Guide to the Lowest Prices in India

Vijay Sales' Apple Days sale, which was held as part of their New Year celebration, has caused the price of the MacBook Air to drop to an all-time low in India. The MacBook Air is now at its lowest price ever in India. The Vijay Sales' Apple Days promotion, starts from December 29, 2024, until January 5, 2025. Several technical factors that increase the appeal of Apple products during this promotional event are responsible for this price reduction. We'll concentrate on the MacBook Air offers today, even though the iPhone 16 series is also on sale. There are also some excellent offers on MacBook Pros if that's what you're after.

Advertisment

Here are the deals on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

MacBook Pros: Best Discounts now available

If you want to purchase a MacBook Pro, the 14-inch model with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD is now available for Rs 1,52,900, which is Rs 17,000 less than the original launch price of Rs 1,69,900. The total cost drops to Rs 1,47,900 after an extra Rs 5,000 is deducted from ICICI and SBI Bank cards. Significant savings are offered on several Apple products during the sale, such as the Apple MacBook Air, which is now priced at ₹79,000. Customers who use ICICI, SBI, or Kotak Mahindra Bank cards can also take advantage of instant discounts of up to ₹10,000, which further reduces the effective price.

Advertisment

For Rs 1,79,900, you may purchase the MacBook Pro with the M4 Pro CPU, 24GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD. The pricing of this model, which is still the same on the official Apple Store, was Rs 1,99,900 when it was first introduced in India. On this model, Vijay Sales is giving a significant discount of Rs 20,000. Customers can now purchase a MacBook, either the Air or Pro models, at some of the lowest prices we've seen thanks to these deals. Clearance sales on display units (open box), which frequently have lower prices, are part of the sale. For example, as part of this clearance effort, the MacBook Air M3 model is being sold at a competitive price.

India's MacBook Air prices have dropped.

Vijay Sales is currently offering the most recent MacBook Air M3 model for Rs 1,03,390. The 16GB RAM + 256GB SSD model with a 13.6-inch screen is available at this pricing. To put things in perspective, this model was first offered for Rs 1,14,900, thus customers are receiving a flat reduction of Rs 11,510. SBI and ICICI Bank credit cards also have an additional Rs 10,000 off, bringing the total cost down to Rs 93,390.

Advertisment

The 8GB RAM + 512GB SSD model of the MacBook Air M2 model, which has a 13.6-inch display, costs Rs 95,500, while the 16GB RAM + 256GB SSD model costs Rs 89,890. To make the offers even more alluring, Vijay Sales is also giving certain models an additional Rs 10,000 off. The previous M1 model is also cheaper for consumers on a limited budget. However, since the M1 is beginning to show its age, it is advised to get the M2 version for improved performance. Vijay Sales is offering the MacBook Air M1 with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD for Rs 68,890.

Along with the MacBook Air, there are also substantial savings on iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and AirPods during the Apple Days sale. For comparison, other versions, like as the MacBook Pro with M4 CPU, start at about ₹147,900, while the MacBook Air with M1 costs about ₹63,890. The best time for shops to give discounts is around the New Year's season when customer interest in Apple products is at its highest.