Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs 1 Lakh in India

Power meets affordability
Budget gamers also get high-performance gaming. The Indian market for sub-₹1 lakh laptops by 2025 will be flooded with high frame rate gaming laptops with RTX support, high refresh rate displays, and thermal designs that stay cool when you game.
Regardless of the games you play, esports, deep story RPGs, or action, this guide is to help you choose your best laptop based on performance, not the content.
What to expect under Rs 1 lakh in 2025
Here’s what you can expect in this segment:
- GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3050, 4050, 4060
- CPU: Intel Core i5/i7 (12th or 13th Gen), AMD Ryzen 7 7000 series
- Screen: Full HD, 144Hz
- Memory: 16GB RAM, expandable
- Storage: 512GB SSD and above
- Cooling: Dual fans or quad vents
- Other Features: Backlit keyboards, MUX switch, Wi-Fi 6, USB-C
Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs 1 Lakh (2025 Picks)
|Laptop
|Processor
|GPU
|Display
|RAM & Storage
|Price (Approx.)
|ASUS TUF Gaming A15
|Ryzen 7 7735HS
|RTX 4050
|15.6", FHD, 144Hz
|16GB/512GB SSD
|₹92,990
|Lenovo LOQ 15
|Intel i5-13420H
|RTX 3050
|15.6", FHD, 144Hz
|16GB/512GB SSD
|₹88,990
|HP Victus 16
|Ryzen 7 7840HS
|RTX 4060
|16.1", FHD, 144Hz
|16GB/1TB SSD
|₹99,990
|MSI Cyborg 15
|Intel i7-12650H
|RTX 4060
|15.6", FHD, 144Hz
|16GB/512GB SSD
|₹99,490
|Acer Nitro V
|Intel i5-13420H
|RTX 4050
|15.6", FHD, 144Hz
|16GB/512GB SSD
|₹89,990
|Infinix GT Book
|Intel i5-12450H
|RTX 3050
|16", FHD, 120Hz
|16GB/512GB SSD
|₹53,990
|Dell G15 5510
|Intel i5-11400H
|RTX 3050
|15.6", FHD
|16GB/1TB HDD + 256GB SSD
|₹95,000
🛡️ ASUS TUF Gaming A15
This one has durability and power with an RTX 4050 GPU. The cooling system keeps it stable during gaming. Perfect for students and streamers, it doesn’t skip a beat. Rugged design can withstand regular travel and usage.
🧊 HP Victus 16
This comes with 16.1-inch display, RTX 4060 graphics, and 1TB SSD. Creators and RPG lovers will love this. Display is crisp, gaming is smooth. The keyboard is comfortable for long sessions, so it’s good for work and play.
💡 MSI Cyborg 15
This one stands out with a transparent chassis and futuristic design. RTX 4060 graphics and Cooler Boost 5 technology. Great for gamers and tech enthusiasts who want both looks and performance.
🎯 Acer Nitro V
A reliable esports machine, Nitro V has RTX 4050 graphics for competitive gaming. Also has NitroSense for performance tracking. Sturdy build and keyboard lighting for long sessions. Gamers will love the smooth gameplay and affordable price.
🚀 Lenovo LOQ 15
A good first laptop for gamers, the LOQ 15 has a clean design with a MUX switch for optimized graphics performance. Solid build and can balance gaming and multitasking. Good for casual gaming and regular productivity tasks.
🔥 Infinix GT Book
This budget laptop surprises with RTX 3050 graphics, a big display, and customizable RGB lighting. Perfect for students, decent performance for gaming and multitasking under ₹55,000. Design is cool and good value for casual users.
💼 Dell G15 5510
SSD and HDD storage options, G15 5510 meet the needs of users with big game libraries or media files. Handles demanding tasks with ease and is good for gamers who need both performance and storage in one device.
Buying tips: Choose smart, play better
-
Graphics Card: Go for RTX 3050 at least. The RTX 4050 and 4060 are better for modern games.
-
Processor: Ryzen 7 or i7 for better multitasking.
-
Display: Prioritize a 144Hz or higher refresh rate for smooth gaming.
-
Cooling: Good thermal design prevents lag and extends life.
-
Build Quality: The TUF and Victus series have tougher chassis.
-
After-Sales Service: Acer, Lenovo, and HP have the best coverage in India.
FAQs: Your top questions answered
Q: Are these laptops upgradable?
A: Yes. Most models allow RAM and SSD upgrades. Check manufacturer specs before buying.
Q: Do these support DLSS and ray tracing?
A: Yes. All RTX cards support DLSS and ray tracing. Games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Control will love you for it.
Q: Is 16GB RAM enough?
A: Absolutely. It’s the new standard for smooth gaming and multitasking in 2025.
Q: Which one has the best storage?
A: HP Victus 16 and Dell G15 both have plenty of space. Victus has a 1TB SSD, and Dell has an SSD and HDD.
Final thoughts about Best Gaming Laptops under RS 1 lakh
Even in the ₹1 lakh budget, 2025 gaming laptops will have some great features at great prices. You won’t have to compromise on GPU, refresh rates, or build quality. Remember, whether you are a competitive shooter, a sandbox explorer, or a new streamer, there will be at least one laptop from this list that meets your gaming needs.
🎮 Ready to buy?
Buy from trusted sellers like Amazon, Flipkart, and Croma. Also keep checking back to buy along with seasonal sales, student deals, and bank offers. You can probably get a decent to high-end gaming laptop for well under ₹1 lakh.
