Top 5 Laptops Under ₹50,000 in India for 2025

Finding a good laptop under ₹50,000 wasn’t so hard for gamers, professionals, or any casual user. You have plenty of options with powerful performance, features, and designs here are five awesome options that fall in this price segment.

Config: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U; 16GB RAM; 512GB SSD; 15.6-inch FHD display; AMD Radeon Graphics.

Why Consider: Good performance with a good processor and plenty of RAM makes this one more than just useful for multitasking. Being lightweight is perfect for students or professionals.

Cons: Brightness could be no other upgrades beyond basic HDD/SSD.

Best For: General productivity, multitasking, as well as entertainment.

HP 15s-eq2132AU

Config: AMD Ryzen 5-7520U; 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD; 14-inch FHD display.

Why Consider: Thin and daily performance and value for money.

Cons: Small screer gamers or power users who run on integrated graphics.

Best For: Study environment for mobility along with performance for learners or professionals.

ASUS Vivobook Go 14

Config: Intel Core i5 12450H; 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD; 15.6-inch FHD display.

Why Consider: Stylish design, comfortable keyboard, and good for aggressive multitasking.

Cons: average battery life and a bit bulkier than other competitors.

Best For: Professionals who want guaranteed performance in their work.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

Config: Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch FHD

Why to buy: Great build and that work seamlessly for a businessman or casual user.

Cons: bit heavy and needs better battery life.

Best for: users who want reliability and flexibility.

Dell Inspiron 15

Config: Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15.6-inch FHD

Why to buy: Budget laptop, not heavy at and good for general viewing and document editing.

Cons: Storage is a bit off. The build feels flimsy.

Best for: Basic users on a budget.

Acer Aspire Lite

What To Look For While Choosing the Right Laptop under Rs 50000

Processor: For the best performance-for-price, you can settle for a laptop with an Intel Core i3/i5 or AMD Ryzen 3/5 processor.

RAM: 8GB RAM is a must for seamless multitasking.

Storage: Invest in an SSD, as they are faster and have a faster boot-up time than HDD.

Display: Full HD (1920 x 1080) is the best for that clear view you want.

Battery: 6-7 hours of battery life will keep you on the move.

Disclaimer:

The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources..

