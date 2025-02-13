The Microsoft Surface Pro 2024 is an amazing gadget that maintains the image of one of the most brilliantly designed tablets ever produced. The detachable Flex Pro keyboard and OLED display are truly interesting. Microsoft has the best configured tablets and laptops that are top notch in the laptop market. Surface Pro 2024 is another addition that you can’t ignore. It has some very good features that you don’t generally get to see in regular laptops. To know more about this laptop, read further about the Top Features to Love About Surface Pro in 2024.

Top Features to Love About Surface Pro in 2024

AI-Powered Windows Copilot

Microsoft has integrated AI into the Surface Pro with Windows Copilot. It offers smart suggestions, enhanced multitasking, and a more intuitive experience. Copilot+ PCs come with Microsoft Pluton security built into the Snapdragon X Plus.

It comes with Elite processors for stronger protection. This security system is always up-to-date to guard against new and existing threats. Security is a must when it comes to tech!

Copilot in Windows also keeps your data safe with commercial data protection. This feature makes it a must have! Your chat data isn’t saved, Microsoft can’t see it, and it’s not used to train AI models. Wow! Isn't it.

Surface Pen & Keyboard

The new Surface Slim Pen 2 delivers better haptic feedback, and the detachable Surface Pro keyboard ensures a seamless laptop-like experience.

The Surface Pen provides a natural writing and drawing experience with precision ink and a rubber eraser. It comes with tilt support. The best part is that users can shade sketches like a graphite pencil.

It works seamlessly with OneNote, Microsoft Office, Adobe Suite, and CorelDRAW. The Surface Slim Pen is designed for note-taking and drawing, offering a pen-on-paper feel with exceptional accuracy and shading.

It supports 4,096 pressure levels, zero-force inking, and haptic feedback on select Surface devices. It is powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, it provides up to 15 hours of usage.

It requires a separate charging accessory, like the Surface Pro Keyboard with pen storage or Surface Slim Pen Charger.

The Surface Pro Keyboard offers a convenient charging and storage solution for the Surface Slim Pen.

PixelSense Display

A high-resolution 120Hz PixelSense Flow display ensures smooth scrolling, vibrant colors, and an immersive viewing experience. The Surface Pro features a 13-inch PixelSense Flow display with a 2880 x 1920 resolution (267 PPI). It is capable of sharp and vibrant visuals. Sharp and bright visuals make your experience better and worthwhile.

It offers a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz. This makes scrolling and animations smooth. The display supports both sRGB and Vivid color profiles and comes individually color-calibrated for accurate colors. Its adaptive color and contrast adjust the display based on lighting conditions. Isn’t that cool!

Its 10-point multi-touch support enhances usability. Dolby Vision IQ ensures a stunning visual experience. It has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and provides durability. Your laptop is sturdy and can stand shocks. The Surface Pro is available in both OLED and LCD options. Wow! It has both options.

For external displays, it supports up to 120Hz at 3840 x 2160 resolution via USB-C and 60Hz at 5120 x 2880 resolution for high-end external monitors.

Powerful Performance

The latest Intel Core Ultra and Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite options provide improved speed, better battery life, and AI-enhanced processing.

The 2024 Microsoft Surface Pro (11th Edition) has both Qualcomm Snapdragon X and Intel Core Ultra processors. The Qualcomm Snapdragon X Series processors are the first to feature an NPU (Neural Processing Unit) capable of handling powerful AI-driven tasks directly on the Surface Pro.

The Snapdragon X Elite is an upgrade from the Snapdragon X Plus. This increases it from 10 cores to 12 cores. It automatically delivers better processing speed and performance.

On the other hand, Intel Core Ultra processors come with four efficiency cores and four performance cores. They basically have differences mainly in clock speeds.

The integrated NPU for AI tasks and Intel Arc graphics also vary. They impact overall performance for AI-driven applications and graphics processing.

Versatile 2-in-1 Functionality

Use it as a laptop, tablet, or creative studio. This laptop is perfect for professionals, students, and creators. The 2024 Microsoft Surface Pro (11th Edition) continues the tradition of being a versatile 2-in-1 device.

You may easily switch between a laptop and a tablet. It comes with an adjustable stand that allows users to set it at different angles. You can use it to watch videos hands-free while sketching or typing. That’s such a cool feature, right! It comes with an optional attachable keyboard. It gives a comfortable typing experience and doubles as a protective cover.

The touchscreen supports 10-point multi-touch, making it easy to interact with apps using fingers or a stylus. It is Lightweight and ultra-thin as it weighs just 895g. Therefore making it very portable too.

When connected to high-powered 4K external displays, it becomes a full-fledged workstation.

AI-powered features like Automatic Framing keep you in focus during meetings, while Voice Focus reduces background noise for clearer communication. Whether for work, creativity, or entertainment, the Surface Pro 11th Edition adapts to your needs effortlessly.

Cons

Essential accessories still sold separately

Windows on Arm adds compatibility complexity

Underwhelming AI features

Limited port selection

Although the Surface Pro is manufactured by Microsoft, it is not simply another Windows laptop. Unlike AMD or Intel chips, Qualcomm hardware is still new and has not been thoroughly tested. Because of this, the Surface Pro seems less like an everyday gadget and more like an experiment. You will love the features that are mentioned in the list. Top Features to Love About Surface Pro in 2024.





Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.