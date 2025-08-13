Top laptop deals this Independence Day 2025

From Lenovo’s high-end convertibles to ASUS game rigs, here are the best Independence Day sales in India this season.

Best Laptops to Buy in India This Independence Day

Independence Day has gone beyond just a tech shopping fest, and even the top laptop brands in the country are offering limited-period offers online and offline. Expect good discounts, EMI options, and exchange offers like never before, and it’s a great time to upgrade from your old laptop. Below is the list of some of the best deals available on laptops, with verified laptops listed directly from the brand’s website to ensure pricing and availability.

Top laptop deals in India

Lenovo’s premium 2-in-1s

Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (16-inch, Intel)

Price: Approx. Rs 66,500 (USD $799.99 equivalent)

2K touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra chip, 360° hinge. Favorite among students and hybrid professionals.

ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4

Price: Approx. Rs 62,500 (USD $749.99 equivalent)

Military-grade durability, long battery life, and upgradable RAM and storage—rare in current models.

Lenovo’s extra savings in India

5% off most devices and up to 50% off accessories via tested coupon codes

Exchange bonuses for old laptops

Price match against competitors

Student discounts on select models

No-cost EMI via major banks

MyLenovo Rewards points for future savings

ASUS Independence Day offers

Available at Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and online marketplaces till August 17, 2025.

Vivobook 15 (Intel Core i3): Rs 32,990 (30% off)

Vivobook 16 (AMD Ryzen AI 7): Rs 69,990 (34% off)

TUF F16 Gaming Laptop: Rs 69,990 (39% off)

Zenbook 14 OLED series: Up to 37% off premium models

Bank offers include up to Rs 3,000 instant discount and EMI starting at Rs 3,699/month.

MacBook Air M4 record pricing

Apple rarely goes on deep sales, but Independence Day 2025 is an exception.

Croma: Rs 56,990 with student discount, exchange bonus, and cashback (MRP Rs 99,900)

Amazon & Flipkart: From Rs 79,990 after bank discounts and exchange, around Rs 20,000 lower than the launch price

Best Independence Day 2025 Laptop Deals in India

Brand Model Sale Price Original Price Discount Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (16″ Intel) Rs 66,500 Rs 96,800 31.00% Lenovo ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 4 Rs 62,500 Rs 1,28,000 53.00% ASUS Vivobook 15 (Core i3) Rs 32,990 Rs 51,990 37.00% ASUS TUF F16 Gaming Rs 69,990 Rs 1,15,990 39.00% Apple MacBook Air M4 (with offers) Rs 56,990 Rs 99,900 43.00%

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.

Get a good deal on a laptop this Independence Day 2025

Whether you are a student preparing for a new semester, a professional looking for a power boost, or a regular user looking for a budget deal, there are some good takeaways from this Independence Day message. There are also verified discounts from trusted sources and top laptops from Lenovo, Asus, and Apple. We would recommend a few laptops that you can buy in India right now! Note that you may want to check offers and timing before August 17, as many offers will be time-bound, and stock availability will not guarantee all offers will be available!

