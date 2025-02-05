Nothing Phone 3a vs. OnePlus Nord CE 4 vs. POCO F6: Which Mid-Range Powerhouse Wins?

The mid-range smartphone market is more competitive than ever, with brands pushing boundaries to deliver top-tier features at affordable prices. Though Nothing Phone 3a is not announced yet, but its making lots of noise in the mid-range smartphone category. Thanks to various leaks, we know a little what we can get with the upcoming Nothing phone. So, we can expect that the mobile is going to give a strong fight to its contenders available or expected to be launched.

Out of many popular mid-range mobiles we picked two popular ones to compare with expected Nothing Phone 3a. OnePlus Nord CE 4, and POCO F6—are dominating the ₹25,000–₹30,000 price segment. But once Nothing Phone 3a will enter the market which one will offer the best value? Let’s break it down on the basis of the leaks and rumours we got about Nothing Phone 3a.

Design & Build: Transparent Beauty vs. Classic Refinements

Nothing Phone 3a

Unique transparent back with Glyph Interface—a head-turner!

Lightweight yet solid build with aluminum frame.

New Action/Camera button—similar to iPhone’s Action button.

OnePlus Nord CE 4

Clean, glass-like plastic back with a pill-shaped camera module.

No Alert Slider (a downside for OnePlus fans).

IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

POCO F6

Matte plastic back with shimmery texture (feels less premium than the competition).

IP64 rating—better water resistance than Nord CE 4.

Slim bezels and a lightweight design (179g).

Winner: Nothing Phone 3a for its eye-catching transparent design and Glyph Interface.

Display: Smoothness Meets Brightness

Phone Display Refresh Rate Brightness Nothing Phone 3a 6.8" OLED, FHD+ 120Hz 1,400 nits OnePlus Nord CE 4 6.7" AMOLED, FHD+ 120Hz 1,100 nits POCO F6 6.67" LTPS AMOLED, 1.5K 120Hz 2,400 nits

Winner: POCO F6—its 1.5K resolution and 2,400-nit brightness make it superior for outdoor visibility and HDR content.

Performance: Snapdragon Showdown

Phone Processor RAM & Storage Software Nothing Phone 3a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB Nothing OS 3.1 (Android 15) OnePlus Nord CE 4 Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB OxygenOS 14 (Android 14) POCO F6 Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 8GB/12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB (UFS 4.0) HyperOS (Android 14)

The POCO F6 has the most powerful chip (Snapdragon 8s Gen 3), offering flagship-like performance.

Nord CE 4 and Nothing Phone 3a are solid but weaker, with 7-series chips.

POCO F6 wins in storage too—UFS 4.0 makes app launches and data transfers faster.

Winner: POCO F6—for its flagship-level Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip and UFS 4.0 storage.

Camera: Who Clicks the Best Shots?

Phone Rear Camera Front Camera Special Features Nothing Phone 3a 50MP (main) + 50MP (telephoto, 2x zoom) + 8MP (ultrawide) 32MP New Camera Button for Quick Snaps OnePlus Nord CE 4 50MP (Sony LYT-600) + 8MP (ultrawide) 16MP OIS, 4K recording POCO F6 50MP (Sony IMX882) + 8MP (ultrawide) 20MP OIS, AI features

Nothing Phone 3a has the best camera setup—a dedicated 50MP telephoto lens is a big advantage.

Nord CE 4 & POCO F6 lack telephoto zoom but offer decent stabilization and AI-powered enhancements.

Winner: Nothing Phone 3a—for its dedicated 50MP telephoto sensor and innovative Camera Button.

Battery & Charging: Power That Lasts?

Phone Battery Charging Speed Nothing Phone 3a 5,000mAh 45W wired OnePlus Nord CE 4 5,500mAh 100W wired POCO F6 5,000mAh 90W wired

Nord CE 4 leads with a 5,500mAh battery and 100W charging—0-100% in under 35 mins!

POCO F6 is fast too (90W) but has a slightly smaller battery.

Nothing Phone 3a lags behind (45W)—not bad, but slower than rivals.

Winner: OnePlus Nord CE 4—for its biggest battery and fastest charging (100W).

Software & Updates: The Longest Lifespan?

Phone OS Version Updates Promised Nothing Phone 3a Android 15 (Nothing OS 3.1) 3 Android updates, 4 years security OnePlus Nord CE 4 Android 14 (OxygenOS 14) 2 Android updates, 3 years security POCO F6 Android 14 (HyperOS) 3 Android updates, 4 years security

Nothing OS 3.1 (Android 15) offers a clean, bloat-free UI.

POCO F6 and Nothing Phone 3a both promise 3 major Android updates—good for long-term use.

Nord CE 4 falls behind—only 2 Android updates.

Winner: Nothing Phone 3a & POCO F6 (tie)—for longer update support and a cleaner UI.

Pricing & Value: What’s the Best Deal?

Phone Price (Expected) Best For Nothing Phone 3a ₹23,999–₹25,999 Design lovers & camera enthusiasts OnePlus Nord CE 4 ₹24,999–₹26,999 Battery, fast charging & clean UI POCO F6 ₹29,999–₹33,999 Performance & gaming

Winner: Nothing Phone 3a—for offering great design, a dedicated telephoto lens, and long software support at an affordable price.

Final Verdict: Which One Should You Buy?

Best Overall: Nothing Phone 3a—stunning transparent design, innovative camera features, and long-term software support.

Best for Performance & Gaming: POCO F6—flagship-grade Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 & 1.5K display.

Best Battery & Charging: OnePlus Nord CE 4—5500mAh battery & 100W charging.

Ultimately, your choice depends on what matters most to you—design & camera (Nothing Phone 3a), raw power (POCO F6), or battery & fast charging (OnePlus Nord CE 4). What’s your pick?

Disclaimer: The information regarding the gadgets/devices listed in the table and article has been sourced from various secondary sources. For detailed product specifications, please refer to the brand sources.