Free Fire Advance Server OB43 for 2024- Download the Free Fire Advance Server OB43 APK to Earn Free Diamonds

Free Fire Advance Server is a program offered by Garena for its users to test the new, unreleased features of the Free Fire game. This program can also be called the beta testing program for Free fire upgrades, where the users are expected to play and report bugs in the new features of the Free Fire game by registering for the Free fire Advance Server OB43. Free Fire Advance Server OB43 download is available for the selected participants only and the program comes with features like access to the new and unreleased features of the program and bug hunter rewards. Based on the feedback given by the users while playing the game in the Free fire Advance Server OB43 program the company identifies the bugs in the Free Fire game upgrade and refines the new features for the ultimate user experience.

Eligibility for Participation in the Free Fire Advance Server OB43 2024

You should have a Free Fire account which is at least 9 months old.

You must be at least 18 years old.

A stable internet connection.

Invite by the company.

Free Fire Advance Server OB43 Download File Details

Name of the File Free Fire Advance Server OB43 APK Server Opening Time 5th January 2024- 19th January 2024 Rewards 1000, 2000, 3000 Free Fire Diamonds, 100 Diamonds for the First Unknown Bug Hunter Official Website Free Fire Advance Server OB43 Registration Free Fire Advance Server OB43 File

Steps for Free Fire Advance Server OB43 Download

Visit the official website for Free Fire Advance Server- Click Here

On the webpage log in with your Google or Facebook account (It should be the account you have used for creating your Free fire account). Now, you can also log in as a ‘Guest’ for the Free Fire Advance Server OB43 registration.

Once you are logged in you will be taken to a page where you will need to fill in certain details like your mail id etc. to sign up for the Free Fire Advance Server Registration.

After you have entered all the required details you need to click on ‘Join Now’.

If you are selected for the Free Fire Advance Server program, you will receive the ‘Activation Code’ and the ‘Advance Server OB43 APK File’ Link in your game in-mail.

Always, download the Free Fire Advance Server OB43 APK file from the official website, as this will keep your device and data safe.

The Free fire MAX Advance Server OB43 will be open from 5th January 2024 to 19th January 2024.

How to Download the Free Fire Advance Server APK on Your Device?

You need to download the Free Fire OB43 APK File from the link provided to you in your email.

On your Android device Go to Settings>Security>Enable Installation from Unknown Devices.

Open the downloaded APK file and install it with the help of instructions on your screen.

Now, launch the Free Fire Advance Server app using the ‘Activation Code’ provided to you in your email.

Get the Bug Hunter Reward of Free Fire Diamonds

If you play the Free Fire game with the Free Fire Advance Server, you can get access to the three bug hunter rewards of 3000, 2000 and 1000 Free Fire diamonds in the game. Free Fire diamonds are an important in-game currency, as it can be used for buying various upgrades and in-game items in the Free Fire game. The player who reports the first unknown bug gets a special reward of 100 diamonds.

What Makes the Free Fire Advance Server OB43 Download Program Unique for the Users?

The players chosen for the program get early access to the new features of the Free Fire game.

Free Fire diamonds earned in the game can be used for buying in-game items in Free Fire.

Players get an opportunity to provide feedback for improving the features of the game.

FAQ

Can I play Free Fire Advance Server OB43 on an Android Device only?

Yes, Free Fire Advance Server OB43 can only be played on Android devices?

Will the Free Fire Advance Server OB43 account be deleted after a certain time?

The Free Fire Advance Server OB43 account will be deleted after the program period ends.

Free Fire Advance Server is an excellent opportunity for Free Fire fans who wish to take part in refining the new gameplay features of the Free Fire game. The players not only get an opportunity to access the Free Fire game early and earn free diamonds, but they also get the opportunity to improve their gameplay around the new features of the game that is still to be released.

