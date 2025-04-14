Ananta Could Be 2025’s Boldest Free Game—An Open-World Urban RPG Like No Other

From skyscraper swings to supernatural sleuthing, Ananta brings an anime-inspired city to life—without costing you a rupee.

A New Chapter in Free Games

With so many gaming announcements this year, Ananta—the upcoming free-to-play urban RPG from Naked Rain and NetEase Games—has been building up some serious hype. Coming in late 2025, Ananta combines action, mystery, and style into a living, breathing city. The best part? Ananta is a full experience in the free game space that rivals console games.

Originally codenamed Project Mugen, Ananta is truly open-world. Inspired by games like Spider-Man and GTA, it has parkour mobility, strategic combat, and a story about chaos, memory loss, and paranormal mysteries.

Nova City: No Limits

At the heart of Ananta is Nova City, a city that never sleeps. Here’s what makes it unlike any game city ever:

Unlimited Movement : Wall-running, rooftop swinging, and vehicle hopping—no stamina bar to hold you back.

Interactive World : Destructible billboards, gym sessions, and street races—the world reacts to you.

Living NPCs : Characters have daily routines—grabbing coffee, going to work, or just hanging out—adding immersion and unpredictability.

Real-Time Environment: Day-night cycles change lighting, behavior, and even gameplay scenarios.

Exploration feels endless, like Breath of the Wild but with an urban twist.

Combat and Collaboration

Combat in Ananta is fast and tactical. You control a 4 person team that you switch in and out of in real-time depending on the mission or situation. Each member of your team has unique abilities:

• Taffy wields an oversized hammer that turns into a motorcycle.

• Dila is stealthy, dancing through the shadows and striking where no one will see.

• Mechanika brings the excitement of drone tech and infinite firepower.

Combat is all about combos, environment attacks and mobility so no fight will ever be boring (e.g. jumping from a neon insulated rooftop into a mid-air attack). You like stealth, brute force or crowd control, the gameplay lets you switch styles to your liking.

Ananta’s Story: Chaos and Memory

You play as an investigator, also known as an "infinite trigger." Your goal is to uncover the source of the Chaos—an affliction spreading through reality. Along the way, you’ll:

Unlock character-driven side arcs

Dive into supernatural cases.

Visit culturally inspired cities beyond Nova (European and American-themed cities are confirmed).

Each mission pieces together a bigger puzzle, blending themes of identity, time, and myth into a genre-bending story.

Accessibility and Platforms

Ananta won’t lock you behind hardware or wallets:

Platforms : PS5, PC, Android, iOS

Crossplay : Continue progress across devices

Multi-language UI: English, Chinese, Japanese, and more to come

Whether you’re at home on a console or on the go on a phone, Ananta is seamless.

Pre-Register Now, Play Later

Pre-registrations are live on all platforms with early adopter perks. Character skins, in-game currency, and more. Now’s the time to make your mark.

Is Ananta the Next Big Thing in Free Games?

If you’re tired of shallow mobile games or bloated paywalled RPGs, Ananta may be the game-changer you’ve been waiting for. It’s not just a free game—it’s a full-blown adventure that’s been carefully crafted, balanced, and ambitious. 2025 may be the year free-to-play becomes free-to-play, and Ananta may be the reason. Ready to Jump Into Nova Cit.

