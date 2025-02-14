BGMI 3.7 Update: Golden Dynasty, New Vehicles & Map Upgrade

BGMI has got a lot of changes, where a ton of content will be added in the upcoming 3.7 update: Golden Dynasty Theme Mode, new vehicles, Rondo, a new map, and an arsenal expansion. Now BGMI players can play without any limits and get strategic advantages.
BGMI 3.7 Update- Here's What It Packs
Golden Dynasty Theme Mode: Timeless Battles in a Magical Land
Epic combination of everything, Golden Dynasty mode will throw players into an ancient desert battlefield that is mystical and beautiful:
In the heat of battles, the time-warping dagger will let some players rewind themselves a few seconds back for much-needed buffs in battle situations.
Floating Islands: Two islands will have everything and vertical combat for some sweet early game fights.
Camel Companions: Now players can ride camels and move around to get a perfect spot on the higher grounds of the desert.
Weather Bend: Nostalgic Landmarks - It's a rainy night; it feels like real life with classic BC places like Mylta Power and Erangel Bridge on the dynamic map.
Hidden Treasures & Ambush Hideouts: Oasis treasure, ambush hideouts, and beautiful scenery will add whole new flavors to the game.
New Vehicles: Turbocharging Tactical Mobility
New vehicles will speed up the movement:
- Camel Vehicle: A thematic addition to complement the Golden Dynasty mode, providing a new way to traverse desert terrain.
- 6-Seater Pico Bus: Now the whole team can move around the battlefield strategically.
- Coupe SUV (Blanc): battery-powered, fast speed, kiting capability—futuristic BGMI motor.
Each vehicle brings unique advantages, ensuring mobility is as crucial as gunplay.
New Map: Rondo Brings a Fresh 8x8 km Battlefield
Rondo released in Update 3.7 opens up some of the best features that were live combats across old and new geo-landscapes for any playstyle.
Adaptive Environments: Destroyable maps to create new ways of tactical play based on variety.
A whole bunch of new gameplay mechanics: Emergency Cover Flare to spawn instant cover, EMP zones to disable vehicles.
Rondo is designed to challenge players with dynamic, fast-paced combat mechanics.
New Firearm: JS9 Submachine Gun Debuts
The JS9 submachine gun joins the BGMI arsenal, delivering a balanced mix of low recoil, high accuracy, and rapid fire. Chambered for 9mm rounds, it’s expected to be a go-to weapon for aggressive close-range combat.
Community Events-Rewards
Although the event is big, the formal details aren’t out but are rumored to include:
- Limited-time challenges to unlock exclusive skins, outfits, and in-game currency.
- Anniversary events for the 7th anniversary of PUBG Mobile.
- Competitive community events for top players to validate and earn.
The Battle Royale Revolution Continues
BGMI Update 3.7 comes with the Golden Dynasty theme mode with the latest map and features so you don’t get bored in Battle Royale. Nostalgia and freshness together to keep Krafton moving with BGMI on mobile. This update brings a new way to play and win for noob soldiers to floppers.