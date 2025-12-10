BGMI drops 59 new redeem codes as players chase the Snow Blush Backpack

A long list of fresh BGMI codes sends players scrambling again with only ten redemptions allowed per code

BGMI players are back in grind mode as a fresh batch of 59 redeem codes offers access to the Snow Blush Backpack along with several skins, outfits, and cosmetic items. Each code can be used by only ten players, so grabbing a working one feels a bit like a loot crate gamble with better odds if you are quick.

All 59 BGMI redeem codes

HGZCZGFT8MBXAN6H, HGZDZPNCKNM7STM7, HGZEZBWS4DQPKQVD, HGZFZWMPVC7ED4VA, HGZGZFHAXAF846FX, HGZHZPSVA3PPEMGU, HGZIZ4DRAQGFJPK4, HGZJZKSVV5PVTUW8, HGZKZP5UQKSWSUTV, HGZLZ48UPBKNB9VJ, HGZMZVSH7D3FGGFF, HGZNZG3AQVRAX9AX, HGZOZUMFAPHTC47U, HGZPZEW8TK5ADGCG, HGZQZM6MPUSBQQW9, HGZRZ4FTEFR8N9UT, HGZVZ4JGNRGKFQBK, HGZTZH78ECS7S36T, HGZUZ36AC6X6JWBE, HGZBAZCAGFXWBE36, HGZBBZMBN5WDNSTK, HGZBCZQ7AAQRGT8E, HGZBDZWX476CF86E, HGZBEZJ8UXANN9UE, HGZBFZN7PGAVQMMK, HGZBGZFGCVR37DVE, HGZBHZSPBWFRDB34, HGZBIZK9S9696MEK, HGZBJZBCHT67XNFF, HGZBKZJWX94U38M9, HGZBLZGQVVESNS8M, HGZBMZJTT7NWXJMW, HGZBNZUBWDSBHV8T, HGZBOZEFBW6HAXVF, HGZBPZST54NV67K7, HGZBQZEESJ7V9EJR, HGZBRZGBED4MR3T9, HGZBVZTGMGDSXK79, HGZBTZW4RBCTXH7G, HGZBUZHJVUFGMT47, HGZCAZHTSVEP6B4K, HGZCBZ4RW7696RAJ, HGZCCZN3SANASWB3, HGZCDZVUN59DVE4A, HGZCEZGXTQ9TSHQP, HGZCFZHXQ6S68987, HGZCGZUEAKU4E3HX, HGZCHZQSEV8RU9MV, HGZCIZU99U8NRNJ5, HGZCJZAUEFWQT7EK, HGZCKZSV4654TGEF, HGZCLZCUBWN8C7SV, HGZCMZV63ASQ5BFP, HGZCNZGMT7HR9XPR, HGZCOZAHD5RD7E83, HGZCPZKVVCTHD4S5, HGZCQZBCCE5DS78W, HGZCRZD7CNV9JQ59, HGZCVZCWQFAWBN8Q

Players can paste any one of these into BGMI’s official redemption page.

How to redeem the codes

The process stays simple:

Visit www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem Enter your Character ID Paste one of the codes Complete the Captcha Collect your reward from in-game mail

If the code has already hit its ten-user cap, the site shows an error.

Redemption rules every player should know

BGMI’s code system has strict boundaries:

Ten users per code, on a first come basis

One code per day per account

A code cannot be redeemed twice by the same player

Guest accounts cannot use codes

Rewards expire from in-game mail after seven days

Items must be claimed within 30 days of receiving them

These limits make quick reactions essential. Many players often set an alarm before trying their luck with a new code each day.

BGMI’s growing push in India

BGMI continues to expand its presence with major tournaments and community programs. It has crossed 240 million downloads in India, and Krafton has invested more than USD 200 million into local gaming, esports, entertainment, and tech ventures. The company also supports creators and studios through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator.

For players, though, today’s excitement revolves around a simple question: Will the Snow Blush Backpack land in their mailbox before someone else beats them to it?

