BGMI x CookieRun: India’s New Party Run Mode Is the Wild Crossover Nobody Saw Coming

BGMI continues to shape the way young India plays, and that influence is now pushing new ideas into unexpected corners of gaming. CookieRun’s latest experiment picks up that momentum with Party Run, a mode shaped around the fast, social energy BGMI players love. In a conversation with Minu Lee, VP and Head of Publishing at KRAFTON India, we explored how BGMI’s impact guided key design choices, why the format resonates so strongly with Indian players, and how the team plans to grow Party Run alongside its community.

A quick-fire mode built for India’s play habits

Party Run brings the fast, competitive spirit of BGMI into a lighter, more playful setting. It is built for quick 16-player real-time matches that fit the way young gamers in India like to play, whether they are on the bus, taking a short break, or squeezing in a game between classes. The focus is on delivering that burst of action and excitement that BGMI players love, but in a format that is easy to pick up anytime.

At the same time, the mode keeps the familiar charm and simplicity of CookieRun, which helps make the experience relaxed and fun. Together, these elements create a space where players can hang out, race, and enjoy short, energetic sessions that still feel complete and satisfying. It is a blend of BGMI-style intensity with the casual, friendly atmosphere that CookieRun fans know well, tuned specifically for how people enjoy mobile games today in India.

Rethinking the Classic Runner

Getting a competitive mode out of Cookie Run's traditional runner setup wasn't as straightforward as you might think. You've got 16 characters on the screen, & that can get messy pretty quickly, so the designers had to simplify the visual cues and make the obstacle patterns easy to read for new players learning the ropes while the movement still feels super crisp so skilled players can show off their mastery. The goal was to make a format where both types of players can enjoy the chaos without getting totally lost.

And that balance also came into play when deciding on the length of the races. Testing showed long matches just weren't cutting it for India's busy on-the-go crowd, so the tracks were tweaked so they've got constant movement and quick resets. This way every round is short enough to replay if you messed up but long enough to feel pretty satisfying.

Tuning the Gameplay for Skill

To make wins feel like you really earned them, the team went in and fine-tuned everything from jumps & turns to collisions & boost timings. Nothing's left up to chance; obstacles follow a predictable pattern, so you can get better with practice. Even the trickier shortcuts take practice to master, not just a lucky power-up.

Tracks have 2 layers: a main route that's easy to follow for newbies and then some trickier paths for players who want to take it to the limit. According to Minu, the idea was simple: get people settled in quickly and then keep improving for weeks so they can keep playing without getting bored.

Duo Mode, Friendly Play, and the Joy of Voice Chat

Social play was right at the top of the list when it came to building Party Run. During those Duo mode tests, even the devs found themselves laughing, shouting tips, and developing their own strategies. The real-time voice chat just made it feel like you were solving puzzles with your friend in real time. Friendly Mode got added on soon after that, letting players just race & have fun without all the ranking pressure. It ended up becoming this chill corner for learning, experimenting, & just hanging out with friends.

BGMI meets CookieRun

One of the most surprising touches in Party Run is the addition of BGMI-inspired characters such as the Lone Survivor Cookie and Air Drop Pet. The art team reimagined BGMI’s distinct look in a softer, more playful style but kept silhouettes recognizable. The goal was to make players smile at the crossover without breaking CookieRun’s charm.

Built for India’s networks and devices

India’s device diversity forced the developers to optimize heavily. Netcode was rewritten, processing demands were lowered, and the game was tested on unstable connections to keep races smooth everywhere (from metro cities to smaller towns). Fairness across devices was a priority, especially in fast 16-player races.

What comes next?

For now, the focus is on a strong start. Future content will be shaped by community feedback as Party Run grows within the CookieRun India ecosystem. “We want to build this with the players,” Minu said.

