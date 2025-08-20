Black Myth saga expands as Game Science teases Zhong Kui sequel after Wukong success

The studio behind Black Myth: Wukong has announced their next big project, Black Myth: Zhong Kui, at Gamescom, and they’re going big with their myth-based universe.

A new chapter in Game Science’s journey

Advertisment

Game Science, the Hangzhou-based studio behind Black Myth: Wukong, is already working on a Black Myth sequel and is drawing from another legendary character in Chinese mythology. They announced Black Myth: Zhong Kui during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live, where a mythical being is known for being the ghost-hunting deity who banished all demons.

This comes as Black Myth Wukong is making international news again with record player engagement, and according to reports, it’s the first AAA title in China to have global influence, with sales on multiple platforms breaking sales charts within days of release.

From Wukong to Zhong Kui

Wukong was built on the adventures of the Monkey King from the 16th-century novel Journey to the West. The new project is about Zhong Kui, a character from Chinese tradition. He is often depicted as a fierce warrior who drives out evil spirits to protect the living. The announcement trailer showed cinematic scenes with in-game combat, but Game Science kept most details under wraps. No release date yet, but Zhong Kui will have the same high production values as Wukong.

Global spotlight on Chinese gaming

Industry analysts see this as part of a bigger trend: Chinese studios going global with high-quality games that blend cultural storytelling with technology. Black Myth Wukong showed how mythological stories can reach players beyond China, to Europe, North America, and Asia.

By choosing Zhong Kui as the next protagonist, Game Science is saying they will expand this mythological gaming universe and hinting at creating a franchise that can rival some of the West’s most iconic fantasy game series.

What can players expect?

Official gameplay details are scarce, but fans speculate Zhong Kui will have a darker tone than Wukong with themes of exorcism, supernatural battles, and moral choices. Given the developer’s track record, players can expect cinematic storytelling, smooth combat, and next-gen visuals for consoles and PCs.

A cultural milestone

For many in the game industry, these are not just games. They are landmarks for the game industry in China, which has been strong in mobile and online games but weak in single-player blockbusters. The reception of Black Myth: Wukong may have opened the door for other creators to go local and cultural to a global audience.

With Black Myth: Zhong Kui in development, Game Science will disrupt happiness again. Gamers and fans wait to see how Zhong Kui will be done.



More For You

Black Myth Wukong Gameplay-Combat Techniques that Make the Game Irresistible

Valorant patch 11.04 reshapes meta ahead of VCT Champions 20

Black Myth: Wukong- Story, Gameplay and Download Price

Valorant Mobile launches in China with bbno$ track sparking global hype