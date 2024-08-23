Black Myth: Wukong- Story, Gameplay and Download Price

Black Myth: Wukong is a 2024 action role-playing game developed and published by Game Science. The game is inspired by the classical Chinese novel ‘Journey to the West’, and follows an anthropomorphic monkey based on the character of Sun Wukong from the novel.

It is the first AAA game launched by a China based game developer. It was released for PlayStation 5 and Windows on August 20, 2024. In June 2024, the Xbox Series X/S version of the game was delayed for better optimization on the platform.

The player will set out as the Destined One, who follows the journey of the monkey king: Sun Wukong. The story of the game is inspired by the 16th century novel ‘Journey to the West’.

Black Myth: Wukong- Story

Sun Wukong has successfully completed his journey with Tang Sanzang. Tang Sanzang is safe and the scriptures are sound . Now, despite having ascended to Buddhahood, he rejects immortality and refuses the Celestial Court, opting instead to peacefully reside in his mountains. The Celestial Court angered by his disobedience sends an army led by Erang to bring him back to the court. Following an Earth-shaking battle, Sun Wukong is defeated and sealed in a stone but right before being sealed away Sun Wukong manages to split his power into six Relics, each one corresponding to one of Wukong's six-senses, that are scattered and hidden all across China.

The player will set out as the Destined One, one of the young monkey warriors of Mount Huaguo, to attempt to recover the six Relics and revive and free Sun Wukong.

Gameplay

The player will control the monkey warrior the Destined One based on Sun Wukong. They will wield a staff, inspired by the Ruyi Jingu Bang, used by Sun Wukong in the novel. This staff can extend and shrink in size during combat. The moveset includes the three staff stances, spells, shape-shifting, spirit skill and much more. The three different stances are the pillar stance, thrust stance and the smash stance. The distict stances provide versatility in battle.

Black Myth: Wukong- Download and Price

PS5 Release

Black Myth: Wukong was released on 20th August 2024 for the PS5.

Standard Edition: INR 3999

Digital Deluxe Edition: INR 4799

Digital Deluxe Edition for Black Myth: Wukong Offers

Black Myth: Wukong for PS5®

Bronzecloud Staff

Folk Opera Mask

Folk Opera Almsgiving Armor

Folk Opera Leather Bracers

Folk Opera Buskins

Wind Chimes

Selected Digital Soundtrack

Click here to Download Black Myth: Wukong for PS5

PC Release

Black Myth: Wukong was released for Steam on 20th August 2024.

Standard Edition: INR 3599

Digital Deluxe Edition: INR 4599

Click here to Download Black Myth: Wukong on Steam

The game is availablefor PS5 and PC currently, and the Xbox release of the game stands delayed. The game has gained huge popularity since its release because of its excellent visual graphics and gameplay.

