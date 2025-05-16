From cursed planets to backyard battles, Steam’s latest freebie drop has something for everyone

🎮 Four reasons to fire up Steam before Monday

Steam’s Weekend Drop has four full games you can download and keep for free! No limits. No subscriptions. No trial versions.

This batch is from May 15, 2025, and has action-adventure, platformers, puzzles, and real-time strategy. Whether you want something short and silly or deep medieval tactics, there’s something here for you!

Here’s what’s available.

🔥Steam free games for May 15

Blight’s Grasp

• Genre: Action-adventure, hack-and-slash

• Developer: Chrono Clash

• Why play: On a decaying but beautiful corrupted alien planet, you play a lone survivor looking for your lost sister. You’ll explore this unique world filled with hostile creatures and take them down with quick melee combos or elemental ranged attacks. Strong environmental storytelling and dynamic combat make it one of the better games in this drop.

• Steam rating: Positive

I Hate Orcs: In My Garden

• Genre: Arcade platformer

• Why play: This arcade game drops you into a garden battlefield. Dodge rolling orcs, jump over dangers, and kill them before they swarm you. Tight controls and the waves just get more and more chaotic and endless. Perfect for short play sessions or fans of older reflex-based gameplay!

Grab Your Masks

Genre: Puzzle

Why play: You play as Mimi, a cat trying to keep the environment clean. Toss face masks into bins across 24 levels using simple drag-and-drop logic. The mechanics are easy to learn, but the levels get more complex as you go. Lighthearted visuals and soft music make it a relaxing experience with a twist.

Diplomacy Is Not an Option: Shareware

Genre: RTS, colony sim, tower defense

Why play: A prequel to the full game, this version lets you build a medieval city under siege. Manage resources, train troops, and survive endless waves of enemies. The included Endless Mode map and two campaign missions have real strategic depth, balanced with humor and stylized visuals. A must-play for fans of real-time battle sims.

Steam rating: Very positive

💡 Why indie giveaways matter

These are not demos. You get the full game permanently.

Indie studios benefit from every download and review.

You can try something new without spending a buck.

Games like these often push boundaries that bigger studios won’t. They bring new ideas, quirky humor, and innovative mechanics to the table.

✅ How to get your free Steam games

1. Open your Steam app or the Steam website.

2. You can search for each game individually or go to the "Free Games" section.

3. Click "Add to my Library." Once it’s in your library, it’s associated with your profile forever.

If you liked the game, leave a review or community feedback. Developer feedback is key for them to continue to grow and improve their games.

🕹️ Quick pick: What was just released on Steam for free?

The drop from Steam has 4 free games, from an action game to a puzzle game to a real-time strategy game that was released May 15. You can claim all of these games and own them forever, but you don’t have to spend a single coin to get them. Whether you’re dodging orcs or defending a medieval village, this drop is worth it.

