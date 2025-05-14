Supercell rebuilds Squad Busters from the ground up with hero-led reboot

Massive gameplay update brings deeper strategy, direct control, and a shot at redemption

In a surprise move, less than a year after launch, Squad Busters is getting a full overhaul. Supercell, the Helsinki-based mobile game giant behind Clash of Clans and Brawl Stars, has done a massive rework of the game and is calling it their biggest update in 15 years.

With Heroes, customizable Squaddies, and player-based Power Moves, Supercell is going all in to win back players and get engagement back into a game that has over 60 million downloads and $100 million in revenue but didn’t resonate with players.

Supercell rewrites the rules with Squad Busters overhaul

A reboot, not a refresh

The update moves Squad Busters away from its earlier chaotic swarm mechanics. You now lead a squad around a single central hero—fan favorites like the Barbarian King, Mortis, or Archer Queen—each with active power moves and strategic potential. Lose your hero mid-match, and your entire squad is wiped. It’s a high-stakes twist that makes you think before you charge.

Johnathan Rowlands, the new head of Squad Busters and former Space Ape lead, said, “This has been a journey about listening. Players wanted more control, more strategy, and a clearer sense of progression—and we’ve rebuilt the game around those pillars.”

Supporting heroes are “squaddies” now selected pre-match, upgraded in tiers (normal, fusion, and mega), and fused in battle for synergized combos. Their skills are automatic, but squad composition is now a real-time tactical decision.

Why it needed this overhaul

Despite its flashy launch in May 2024 and 40 million pre-registrations, Squad Busters never really landed with core fans. Critics said it was shallow, and players struggled with the “blob-control” mechanic—an imprecise system where you controlled an amorphous squad with no clear focal point.

Supercell acknowledged the criticism. Even with strong financials, it wasn’t happy. So by late 2024, the team started prototyping a new direction. By February 2025, development had pivoted entirely, and the old ideas were thrown out, and the team went all in on what players asked for: strategy, clarity, and agency.

Now controlling a hero gives you a fixed point of reference, easing the learning curve and making battles feel more deliberate. “You don’t feel like you’re herding chaos anymore,” said Rowlands.

Interface, visuals, and quality-of-life fixes

Beyond the mechanics, the UI has been cleaned up. Menus are faster, maps have been enhanced with dynamic zones and clearer objectives, and the in-game HUD is centered around the hero for better control.

Other updates include:

Active Power mechanics : Player-triggered abilities with cooldowns

Turbo system revision : Speed boosts now link to hero-specific actions.

Squad mobility: Squaddies can now attack while moving but at a slight speed penalty.

These changes will make the game feel more familiar for returning players, and new players will feel more grounded from the first match.

Community feedback and next steps

Rowlands said feedback was good, as there was a lot of experimentation in the overhaul. They have plans for seasonal tournaments, deeper lore reveals, and more heroes to add to the meta.

Head of Marketing Rob Lowe said the relaunch is also about "recapturing lapsed players who were interested in the idea but not the execution."

Monetization is limited to cosmetics and battle passes, and there is no pay-to-win. This should help restore player perception of the game and give players some equity.

What it means for players

Whether you want a quick gem grab or you’re grinding the Squad League, the new structure means every tactical decision counts. It’s not just about collecting characters anymore; it’s about mastering them in a framework that rewards planning and spontaneity.

As Rowlands said, "It’s like a strategy buffet now. You’re choosing a style, making combos, and really thinking about each engagement."



More For You

Lenovo Legion vs ASUS ROG 2025: Gaming's heavyweight clash ends in a photo finish

Death Stranding 2 goes gold Sam returns to a world still broken

Play Cricket with Free Fire MAX-Enter Booyah Premier League to Get Exclusive Rewards

No plug no problem Gaming laptops that just keep playing





