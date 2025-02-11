Clash of Clans Feb 2025 Update: New Upgrades, Hero Gear & Strategy Changes

Supercell’s Alchemist Changes Everything With Metal Pants and More!
Supercell announced a big feature update for February with Castle of Clans getting a ton of new features, new hero gear, and a focus on resource management. With Alchemist for resource trading, Metal Pants for Minion Prince, and new heavy-hitting defensive buildings, you will definitely see a whole new mechanic in the game. Here’s the breakdown of all the changes.
Game-Changing Features
1. Alchemist: A Resource Trading System for the Ages
Alchemist gets unlocked at Town Hall 11, where basic resource conversions start to happen daily. Alchemist trades gold for elixir and dark elixir. The exchange rate scales a lot with each upgrade. This is to reduce the pain of individual upgrades - that is, giving players the ability to manage resources well.
2. Put Metal Pants on the Minion Prince—And That’s Not Just Cosmetics
Another much-needed rework is that he gets to wear metal pants. Although it sounds like it would be just cosmetic, it’s an observable buff on the strategy ground. In the end, you’ll get these benefits from Metal Pants:
shields that block attack damage from minions for a short time,
can be charged while the tanks are out,
minimum health and healing effects.
Unlocks at Town Hall 10 and Blacksmith 3.
And older Hero Equipment rotates into the CWL Medal Shop so players can get their hands on their precious gear for the first time ever.
3. Streamlined Wall Upgrades
Don’t add one wall after another! In today’s game, you can upgrade more than one wall at a time for resources or wall rings, and it helps you build your base and set up your defenses faster.
4. Where Hard Mode Is
To make it really challenging, Hard Mode battles seem to be a bit more siegey. Here’s the summary:
20% health and damage per second (DPS) for defending heroes.
20% boost to defensive buildings DPS.
10% reduces health and DPS of attacking heroes.
Equipment levels are capped: common hero equipment will be at level 15, and epics will be at level 21.
Another option will make it even more strategic for skilled players.
Town Hall 17 Expansions
1. Troop Launcher siege machine
From Level 8 of the workshop, this new siege machine (TH16) will start to send a big procession of battle followed by barrels filled with any type of troop (troop), including:
Giants, Barbarians, Wall Breakers, and Clan Castle troops.
Higher-level troop launchers will have max barrels and faster deploy time!
2. Multi-gear tower: hybrid defensive building
New defensive building that combines Archer Tower and Cannon properties into one nice new building, which comes in two modes:
Archer mode: medium speed and 12 tiles range.
Cannon mode: Faster attack with 8 tiles range.
Requires Builder Base level to upgrade.
New Levels for Troops, Spells & Defenses
Several troops and defenses get upgrade boosts, adding new strategic possibilities:
Troop Upgrades
Archer—Level 13
Healer—Level 10
P.E.K.K.A—Level 12
Miner—Level 11
Bowler—Level 9
Spell Upgrades
Haste Spell—Level 6
Poison Spell—Level 11
Defensive Upgrades
X-Bow—Level 12
Hidden Tesla—Level 16
Scattershot—Level 6
Mortar—Level 17
Multi-Gear Tower—Levels 1-2
Walls
25% of walls can now be upgraded to Level 18.
These upgrades enhance offensive and defensive strategies, making battles even more intense.
Quality of Life Updates - Supercell has added all sorts of new stuff.
No more obstacles to remove.
In addition to variety and flexibility with resources, players can now cancel jobs in the Forge.
Legend League and Friendly Challenges got a facelift, including the ability to pick troops from Clan Castle.
Resource costs should be lower to help with upgrades.
New Starter Pass: Newbie’s Authority
Supercell is trying out a Starter Pass for players of Town Hall 2-7 to get them on the premium rewards track. There are extra rewards to lure as completing these gives players more ore for their progress.
An Update for Everyone!
The update makes sure Clash of Clans stays fun and interesting for almost anyone playing in February. Trade resources, upgrade hero gear, and equip new defenses and troops—it's a work in progress for most of the game. Whether you play casually or go all in for a full strategy, there’s a lot to plan about.
Ready to test out the new features? Update your game and start strategizing today!
