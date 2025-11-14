Clash of Clans Town Hall 18 wishlist: New mechanics, fairer economy, smarter meta

A long-dormant meta may be undergoing its largest shake-up in a long time. Clash of Clans is nearly prepared to release Town Hall 18, and the anticipation goes significantly beyond the usual collection of bigger numbers and new toys. The community has been vocal over the last few months concerning a stale competitive scene in which only a handful of attacks shine consistently. With the next major update, many players will be hoping that the game finally returns to a more lively and experimental style of play.

A call for fresh mechanics and new ideas

The typical pattern behind Town Hall upgrades looks like this: new levels, even more powerful troops or defenses, and one or two add-ons. This time, however, players are looking for something more. Across the community, the wishlist that is developing loudly emphasizes a deeper mechanic that would upend the way attacks are prepared.

This demand makes sense. Internal testing can solve obvious problems, but when millions of players start using new units, new strategies seemingly pop up overnight. Oftentimes, a given troop is simply stronger than anticipated. Other times, an old unit suddenly becomes relevant again. This unpredictability is exactly what many players themselves want: a hint of discovery rather than passive stat inflation.

How Electro Boots pushed attacks into one direction

When Town Hall 17 dropped, there was a good mix of strategies. That balance disappeared as soon as Electro Boots hit the scene. With them in play, a few attacks became reliable across almost every level.

Popular choices were:

Royal Champion into Root Riders

Royal Champion into dragons

Warden into Rocket Loons, especially in high-level play

These weren’t the only working strategies, but they were the most consistent. When players go for consistency, the meta narrows.

For that reason, many expect Supercell to hold off on early upgrades for Root Riders and dragons when Town Hall 18 drops. Both are already strong. Instead, troops that have been ignored for months will get attention.

A gentle shift rather than harsh nerfs

There is a lot of support for keeping current attacks playable. Players have spent weeks learning Root Riders, dragons, and charge-based attacks. Wiping these out in one patch would feel like a reset with no reward. A smoother transition is preferred. New ideas rise, old options remain viable, and the meta evolves through experimentation. That’s how Root Riders went from niche to mainstream over time.

Ranked mode can be smarter

With ranked battles and new Legend League modifiers, Supercell has more flexibility to balance the game. Some players like high hit rates. Others like a grind. By balancing each mode separately, balance can match different playstyles.

Another request is simple: bundle all client-side changes into the Town Hall 18 patch instead of spreading them across later updates.

Perfect wars still plague top clans

Legend League modifiers bring more variety, but top-tier clan wars still end in perfect scores. As Judo Sloth says in his latest video, subtle changes are needed to bring more variation to war results without introducing a one-hit system. A one-hit system would remove the suspense and break the reward structure that makes high-level wars fun.

The ore and hero equipment information is still under financial pressure

The ore situation is still one of the largest stress points. Town Hall 18 will not introduce new equipment levels, at least relieving short-term pressure. Supercell has admitted that the overall economy needs help, and every player wants that rework before anything else gets attention in the future.

Creativity may return at Town Hall 18

Players are looking for something more than just strength this time around; they want gameplay that actually rewards creativity again. Circled around the wishlist circulating in the community are several desires:

Different variety of strategy

New mechanics to allow experimentation

Cleaner resource economy

Better tuning across ranked modes

Slowly changing the meta, instead of removing it

With sneak peeks just around the corner, the community has hope Town Hall 18 could bring more than numbers. With a “real win,” being a game with experimentation could feel exciting again.

