Clash of Clans Season Extended: More Time to Upgrade and Dominate

Clash of Clans players get extra time to build defenses as Supercell confirms the Crafted Defenses season will run until November 16, 2024, for almost 2 months extra. This means you have more time to upgrade, test base layouts, and develop troop strategies without the time pressure. For competitive clans and casual ones alike, this will mean the current Clash of Clans season will play out at a more even pace and overall be a better experience.

Clash of Clans season gets an extended run

Advertisment

Supercell has confirmed the current Clash of Clans Crafted Defenses season will now run until November 16, 2024. This means you will have almost 2 more months to upgrade defenses, develop strategies, and test build variations before the next seasonal content goes live.

The extension was announced in an official update to get more players experimenting, which is what the developers want to do during this time. They hope you can make full use of the crafted defense mechanics this season and apply what you have learned during this new phase of Clash of Clans.

Why the Clash of Clans extension matters

Seasonal updates in Clash of Clans move fast. Players rush to unlock rewards and max out upgrades before the deadline. This extension slows things down.

Advertisment

For competitive clans, it means more time to experiment with defense layouts and troop compositions. For casual players, it’s breathing room to upgrade without feeling rushed. It’s a balancing act that shows how Supercell is fine-tuning seasonal content for both hardcore and casual players.

What’s coming in Clash of Clans?

Clash of Clans hasn’t announced what’s coming in the next season. Typically new seasons in Clash of Clans bring balance changes, new challenges, and new cosmetic rewards. Or maybe the devs have taken that extra time to polish the next content drop and minimize the potential for bugs when the new season launches.

We've extended the Crafted Defenses Season until November 16! 🛠️ We want to give you more time to upgrade and experiment with these Crafted Defenses before the next batch arrives. We will share more about the next Season at a later date. 😎 pic.twitter.com/g56aqrvKgN — Clash of Clans (@ClashofClans) September 4, 2025

Clash of Clans in the live service space

Advertisment

Clash of Clans isn’t the only live service game to have season lengths changed. Live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite have changed season lengths when development timelines or player feedback required it.

Ultimately, who knows what more the extension of the Crafted Defenses season could mean for Clash of Clans to improve the game? The offering means an evolution of the game by Supercell to make Clash of Clans one of the oldest mobile strategy games. By giving players more time, the studio is reducing burnout and keeping player engagement high while keeping long-term retention more stable.

What COC players can do now

With the Crafted Defenses season running until November 16, 2024, you should:

• Max out our crafted defenses before the reset.

• Test out different upgrade paths for alternative strategies.

Advertisment

• Share our new insights with clanmates to refine what’s good in the current meta.

• Stock up resources for the next season of Clash of Clans.

Crafted Defenses Season Extension in CoC

The extension of the Clash of Clans Crafted Defenses season is a great example of how live service games adapt the developer schedule to the player's playstyle and needs. With this extra time for players, Supercell is giving us time to experiment, upgrade, and enjoy Clash of Clans before the next content drop.

More For You



Clash of Clans new saga teaser sparks global speculation

Clash of Clans portal teaser fuels speculation of major game update

Advertisment

Clash of Clans July update brings high speed upgrades while saying goodbye to Amazon players

Valorant Champions 2025 bundle skins price release date and finisher confirmed

Valorant bubblegum deathwish bundle brings neon candy chaos





