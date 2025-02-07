CoD Black Ops 6 & Warzone: Unlock Free Terminator Rewards Before Feb 20!

The Terminator Event is coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone with sci-fi-themed skins and double XP weekend events. You have until February 20 to complete all the Skulls and exchange them for some cool skins, including the Judgment PP-919 SMG Blueprint and War Machine Scorestreak. Here’s how to max out those rewards before they disappear.

The Terminator Event: What To Do?

This event gives you a chance to collect Skulls for redemption with 13 free and 14 premium rewards. Skulls can be earned from:

Multiplayer & Zombies: Each enemy you kill will drop a skull.

Warzone: Tips on finding Skulls in supply caches.

Explosive & Fire Damage: Getting Molotovs, grenades, and thermites will give you more skulls.

Once you’ve collected the required amount of skulls for the options above, head to the events tab in your game menus to redeem them.

Cod x Terminator

All Terminator Event Rewards & Skull Requirements

Reward Skulls Required Double Weapon XP Token 5 Skulls Ocular System - Weapon Charm 15 Skulls Don’t Blink - Calling Card 25 Skulls The Terminator - Loading Screen 10 Skulls AEK-973 Full Auto Mod Attachment 50 Skulls Cyberdyne Systems - Weapon Sticker 10 Skulls Double Battle Pass XP Token 5 Skulls Big Corp - Spray 10 Skulls Scanning - Emblem 25 Skulls Reactive Armor - Perk (Warzone Exclusive) 50 Skulls War Machine - Scorestreak 100 Skulls Judgment - PP-919 SMG Blueprint Unlock all 12 rewards Close Range - PP-919 SMG Blueprint BlackCell event completion reward

-> The Judgment PP-919 Blueprint is the ultimate prize, rewarding players who collect all 12 free items.

Pro Tips: Fastest Ways to Earn Skulls

Here are the pro tips from the veterans on how to get everything during this event while you grind for hours:

1. Zombies: Fastest Skull Farming

Zombies is the fastest way to get skulls due to the sheer amount of enemies to kill.

Have some DPS and AoE damage weapons to boost the drop rate.

2. Kill with Explosives or Fire and Get More Skulls

Grab Molotov cocktails, Semtex, and thermite while you're at it, as extra rewards.

Loot grenades in Warzone, especially during high enemy concentrations.

3. Loot Warzone While Killing

Snoop around Loot Caches while you take kills to get some more influence in getting your Skulls.

Play aggressively: more kills means more skulls.

4. Always Prefer High War Rewards Start-Up

Fire back for great bonuses with reactivated Armor & War Machine.

Use XP tokens more for weapon levels.

Double XP Weekend & Free Multiplayer Trial.

Double XP Weekend & Free Multiplayer Trial

Besides the event, Treyarch also released Double XP Weekend from February 6, 2025, to February 10, 2025, where

→ Double Player XP x2

→ Double Weapon XP x2

→ Double GobbleGum Drop Rate x2

Double XP is a perfect time to level up, unlock attachments, and max out new weapons.

Is the Terminator Event Worth It?

Yes! Rewards, exclusives, and sky-blue blueprints make the Terminator Event one of the best limited-time crossovers in Call of Duty history, and you won't want to miss out on your chance to build the ultimate loadout to dominate in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Last Day: February 20, 2025—Join the fight before it's too late!

