Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Release Date is Near: Check Preorder Details and More

The release date for Dragon Ball Sparking Zero has been announced, and fans can look forward to large-scale arena battles reminiscent of the iconic Budokai Tenkaichi series. This upcoming installment reinvigorates the Dragon Ball franchise by focusing on epic duels and a diverse roster of characters.
Developed by Bandai Namco, Sparking Zero aims to capture the classic feel of its predecessors while introducing a modern twist to the gameplay. Players can anticipate fast-paced, powerful battles, with a wide array of fighters to explore.
What is Dragon Ball Sparking Zero?
Dragon Ball Sparking Zero isn’t merely a new fighting game; it resurrects the beloved gameplay style of the Budokai Tenkaichi series, renowned for its vast character selection. This series set the standard for Dragon Ball fighting games by offering a wide range of iconic heroes, villains, and even obscure characters.
In Sparking Zero, players will be transported back to expansive 3D arenas, where they can engage in intense, fast-paced combat. Expect powerful combos, destructible environments, and the epic-scale battles that have become a hallmark of the Dragon Ball experience.
Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Release Date
The official release date for Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is October 11, 2024.
Platforms and Preorder Information
On the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, the game will be accessible. Click on your favorite digital marketplace to place a preorder.
|
Preorder Bonuses
|
PS5
|
Xbox
|
PC
|
Base game
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Season pass (DLCs 1, 2, and 3)
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Summon Shenron
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Goku Super costume with power pole
|
No
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Emote voice set
|
No
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
2 player card backgrounds
|
No
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
1 customization item
|
No
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Exclusive diorama
|
No
|
No
|
Yes
|
Metallic bookmark
|
No
|
No
|
Yes
|
Exclusive cards
|
No
|
No
|
Yes
|
Steelbook
|
No
|
No
|
Yes
|
Summon Super Shenron
|
No
|
Yes
|
Yes
Editions and Preorder Bonuses
Different editions of the game are available for preorder:
Standard Edition: Includes the base game and access to all characters upon release.
Deluxe Edition: Contains the game and a season pass, granting access to additional characters post-launch.
Ultimate Edition: Comes with the game, the season pass, and exclusive physical collectibles like art books and figures.
Preordering the game offers early access three days before the official release, six additional playable characters, and one exclusive character.
