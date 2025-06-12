Dragons land in Minecraft as official How to Train Your Dragon Add-On lifts off

From fish-feeding From Toothless to fire-coated Nightmares, the DreamWorks–Mojang crossover is every fan’s blocky dream come true.

Berk visits Bedrock in the ultimate crossover

Minecraft is partnering with DreamWorks Animation to release the How to Train Your Dragon Add-On, a dragon-filled expansion that will turn your sandbox into a sky-high adventure. Now available for Bedrock and on the Marketplace, this premium content is more than just a skin pack. It’s fully rideable dragons, an open-world Viking quest, and true bond mechanics.

This isn’t just a skin swap. This is a full-on, fire-breathing adventure.

Nine dragons, one sky, and a whole lot of fish

Forget pets. These dragons are characters. The add-on features nine iconic species from the brand franchise, with all the fun animations, unique sounds, and signature moves.

Some of the species include:

• Toothless (Night Fury): The black dragon with a plasma blast ability.

• Deadly Nadder: Fast and agile dragons with spine-shot attacks and fire breath.

• Gronckle: Boulder-class dragons that can fly backwards and shoot lava.

• Monstrous Nightmare: Stoker-class dragons that can coat themselves in flame.

• Hideous Zippleback: Two-headed mystery-class dragons with gas and spark attacks.

Each dragon requires specific taming approaches, with some needing particular foods like fish for Night Furies or beef for Gronckles. The taming process involves building trust through feeding and completing challenging wild rides until the dragon accepts you as its rider.

New gameplay mechanics

What sets this apart from other Minecraft mods in 2025 is the Forge crafting system. This brand-new crafting table allows you to craft armor sets for yourself and your dragons.

The add-on has immersive flight mechanics where trust levels determine flight duration and altitude. As you bond with your dragon, you unlock special abilities like Skrill lightning attacks or Monstrous Nightmare flame coats.

Quests and NPCs

The How to Train Your Dragon in Minecraft experience goes beyond just taming dragons with quest systems. You can interact with beloved characters from the franchise, Hiccup, Astrid, Stoick, and Fishlegs, each with their own missions.

Quests include:

Dragon rescue missions from trappers all over the world

Racing competitions like the ones in the movies

Treasure hunting and exploration challenges

Dragon training tutorials for each species

Why this is game-changing

This is more than just a mod; it’s a full world that combines both franchises. The add-on is respectful and takes into account the freeform nature of Minecraft while giving you the structured adventures How to Train Your Dragon fans want.

With the official Minecraft dragon add-on, you’ll even get exclusive content like Hiccup’s Viking Helmet (which is free in the Dressing Room!). and opens up fun but solid role-playing elements.

Available now on Minecraft Marketplace

Are you ready? Are you prepared to take a ride on a dragon? The Minecraft How to Train Your Dragon Add-On is out now on the Minecraft Marketplace for 1,340 Minecoins across all Bedrock Edition platforms.

Download now and see why this is one of the best Minecraft mods of 2025! Share your awesome dragon adventures on social media with #MinecraftHTTYD and join the dragon riders community!

Don’t just play Minecraft. Live the legend. Your dragon awaits!

